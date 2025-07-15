

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Economic confidence from Germany and industrial production from euro area are the top economic news due on Tuesday.



At 2.30 am ET, the Hungarian Central Statistical Office is slated to release final industrial production data.



At 3.00 am ET, Spain's statistical office INE publishes final inflation data for June. The flash estimate showed that consumer price inflation rose to 2.2 percent from 2.0 percent in May.



At 5.00 am ET, Germany's ZEW economic confidence survey results are due. Economists forecast the economic sentiment index to rise to 50.8 in July from 47.5 in the previous month.



In the meantime, industrial production data is due from the euro area. Industrial production is expected to rise 0.6 percent on a monthly basis in May, in contrast to the 2.4 percent decline in April.



