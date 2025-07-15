Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 15.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie zeigt die wissenschaftliche Schlagkraft hinter ihrer KI-gesteuerten Krebsforschung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850001 | ISIN: SE0000108656 | Ticker-Symbol: ERCB
Tradegate
15.07.25 | 07:50
7,150 Euro
+5,33 % +0,362
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,1007,24807:52
7,1007,24807:52
PR Newswire
15.07.2025 07:18 Uhr
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ericsson reports second quarter results 2025

STOCKHOLM, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Strategic highlights - solid strategic and operational execution

  • Operational excellence led to a 48% adjusted[1] gross margin and a three-year high in adjusted[1] EBITA margin.
  • Solid strategic execution in Cloud Software and Services delivered strong segment adjusted[1] EBITA.
  • Strong progress in IPR licensing; further opportunities to increase IPR revenues remain.

Financial highlights - improved contribution from all segments

  • Sales grew by 2%*, driven by market area Americas and IPR licensing, partly offset by declines in other market areas, with investments in India on hold. Reported sales were SEK 56.1 (59.8) b., with a SEK -4.7 b. FX impact.
  • Adjusted[1] gross income increased to SEK 27.0 (26.3) b. driven by strong operational execution and higher IPR licensing revenues, benefiting from a settlement. Reported gross income was SEK 26.6 (25.8) b.
  • Adjusted[1] gross margin was 48.0% (43.9%) supported by improvements in all segments, despite currency headwinds. Reported gross margin was 47.5% (43.1%).
  • Adjusted[1] EBITA was SEK 7.4 (4.1) b. with a 13.2% (6.8%) margin, benefiting from higher gross income and lower operating expenses. Reported EBITA was SEK 6.8 (2.4) b. with a 12.0% (4.1%) margin.
  • Net income was SEK 4.6 (-11.0) b. EPS diluted was SEK 1.37 (-3.34). Net income in 2024 was impacted by a SEK -11.4 b. impairment charge.
  • Free cash flow before M&A was SEK 2.6 (7.6) b. Q2 2024 benefited from strong working capital release.

Börje Ekholm, President and CEO, said: "Our Q2 results demonstrate solid execution of our strategic and operational priorities. We achieved a three-year high in adjusted EBITA margin, supported by continued efficiency actions. We have structurally lowered our cost base and are strongly focused on delivering further efficiencies.

It is encouraging that Americas' growth continues, and that Europe has stabilized. Global fixed wireless access (FWA) customers have now surpassed 160 million and are driving significant network traffic. Penetration of 5G standalone is still limited but is needed to fully support AI use cases at the edge, requiring ultra-low latency and enhanced uplink performance.

Looking ahead, we are increasing AI investments, including in our Sweden AI factory consortium. AI is key to accelerating innovation, as well as driving internal operational efficiencies. The ecosystem for network APIs continues to grow, and Aduna expanded its Network API reach to all three major service providers in Japan."

SEK b.

Q2
2025

Q2
2024

YoY
change

Q1
2025

QoQ
change

Jan-Jun
2025

Jan-Jun
2024

YoY
change

Net sales

56.132

59.848

-6 %

55.025

2 %

111.157

113.173

-2 %

Organic sales growth *[2]

-

-

2 %

-

-

-

-

1 %

Gross income

26.649

25.815

3 %

26.537

0 %

53.186

48.473

10 %

Gross margin[2]

47.5 %

43.1 %

-

48.2 %

-

47.8 %

42.8 %

-

EBIT (loss)

6.391

-13.519

-

5.931

8 %

12.322

-9.419

-

EBIT margin[2]

11.4 %

-22.6 %

-

10.8 %

-

11.1 %

-8.3 %

-

EBITA[2]

6.763

2.426

179 %

6.652

2 %

13.415

7.319

83 %

EBITA margin[2]

12.0 %

4.1 %

-

12.1 %

-

12.1 %

6.5 %

-

Net income (loss)

4.626

-10.999

-

4.217

10 %

8.843

-8.386

-

EPS diluted, SEK

1.37

-3.34

-

1.24

10 %

2.61

-2.57

-

Free cash flow before M&A[2]

2.581

7.595

-66 %

2.704

-5 %

5.285

11.266

-53 %

Net cash, end of period[2]

36.040

13.133

174 %

38.647

-7 %

36.040

13.133

174 %

Adjusted financial measures[1][2]

Adjusted gross income

26.959

26.281

3 %

26.695

1 %

53.654

49.061

9 %

Adjusted gross margin

48.0 %

43.9 %

-

48.5 %

-

48.3 %

43.4 %

-

Adjusted EBIT (loss)

7.047

-11.891

-

6.212

13 %

13.259

-7.586

-

Adjusted EBIT margin

12.6 %

-19.9 %

-

11.3 %

-

11.9 %

-6.7 %

-

Adjusted EBITA

7.419

4.054

83 %

6.933

7 %

14.352

9.152

57 %

Adjusted EBITA margin

13.2 %

6.8 %

-

12.6 %

-

12.9 %

8.1 %

-

*Sales adjusted for the impact of acquisitions and divestments and effects of foreign currency fluctuations.

[1] Adjusted metrics are adjusted to exclude restructuring charges.

[2] Non-IFRS financial measures are reconciled at the end of this report to the most directly reconcilable line items in the financial statement.

NOTES TO EDITORS

You find the complete report with tables in the attached PDF or on?https://www.ericsson.com/en/investors/financial-reports/interim-reports

Video webcast for analysts, investors and journalists

President and CEO Börje Ekholm and CFO Lars Sandström will comment on the report and take questions at a video webcast at 9:00 AM CEST (8:00 AM BST London, 3:00 AM EDT New York).

Join the webcast?or please go to?www.ericsson.com/investors

To ask a question:?Access dial-in information here

The webcast will be available on-demand after the event and can be viewed at www.ericsson.com/investors.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT

Contact person
Daniel Morris, Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +44 7386657217
E-mail: investor.relations@ericsson.com

Additional contacts
Stella Medlicott, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Corporate Relations
Phone: +46 730 95 65 39
E-mail: media.relations@ericsson.com

Investors
Lena Häggblom, Director, Investor Relations
Phone: +46 72 593 27 78
E-mail:? lena.haggblom@ericsson.com

Alan Ganson, Director, Investor Relations
Phone: +46 70?267 27 30
E-mail: alan.ganson@ericsson.com

Media
Ralf Bagner, Head of Media Relations
Phone: +46 76?128 47 89
E-mail: ralf.bagner@ericsson.com

Media relations
Phone: +46 10 719 69 92
E-mail:?media.relations@ericsson.com

This is information that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:00 AM CEST on July 15, 2025.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ericsson/r/ericsson-reports-second-quarter-results-2025,c4207096

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15448/4207096/3580679.pdf

Ericsson reports second quarter results 2025

https://mb.cision.com/Public/15448/4207096/bcb60be562cd568a.xlsx

Ericsson Q2 2025 tables

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ericsson-reports-second-quarter-results-2025-302505084.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.