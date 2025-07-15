Ericsson reports second quarter results 2025

STOCKHOLM, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Strategic highlights - solid strategic and operational execution

Operational excellence led to a 48% adjusted [1] gross margin and a three-year high in adjusted [1] EBITA margin.

gross margin and a three-year high in adjusted EBITA margin. Solid strategic execution in Cloud Software and Services delivered strong segment adjusted [1] EBITA.

EBITA. Strong progress in IPR licensing; further opportunities to increase IPR revenues remain.

Financial highlights - improved contribution from all segments

Sales grew by 2%*, driven by market area Americas and IPR licensing, partly offset by declines in other market areas, with investments in India on hold. Reported sales were SEK 56.1 (59.8) b., with a SEK -4.7 b. FX impact.

Adjusted [1] gross income increased to SEK 27.0 (26.3) b. driven by strong operational execution and higher IPR licensing revenues, benefiting from a settlement. Reported gross income was SEK 26.6 (25.8) b.

gross income increased to SEK 27.0 (26.3) b. driven by strong operational execution and higher IPR licensing revenues, benefiting from a settlement. Reported gross income was SEK 26.6 (25.8) b. Adjusted [1] gross margin was 48.0% (43.9%) supported by improvements in all segments, despite currency headwinds. Reported gross margin was 47.5% (43.1%).

gross margin was 48.0% (43.9%) supported by improvements in all segments, despite currency headwinds. Reported gross margin was 47.5% (43.1%). Adjusted [1] EBITA was SEK 7.4 (4.1) b. with a 13.2% (6.8%) margin, benefiting from higher gross income and lower operating expenses. Reported EBITA was SEK 6.8 (2.4) b. with a 12.0% (4.1%) margin.

EBITA was SEK 7.4 (4.1) b. with a 13.2% (6.8%) margin, benefiting from higher gross income and lower operating expenses. Reported EBITA was SEK 6.8 (2.4) b. with a 12.0% (4.1%) margin. Net income was SEK 4.6 (-11.0) b. EPS diluted was SEK 1.37 (-3.34). Net income in 2024 was impacted by a SEK -11.4 b. impairment charge.

Free cash flow before M&A was SEK 2.6 (7.6) b. Q2 2024 benefited from strong working capital release.

Börje Ekholm, President and CEO, said: "Our Q2 results demonstrate solid execution of our strategic and operational priorities. We achieved a three-year high in adjusted EBITA margin, supported by continued efficiency actions. We have structurally lowered our cost base and are strongly focused on delivering further efficiencies.

It is encouraging that Americas' growth continues, and that Europe has stabilized. Global fixed wireless access (FWA) customers have now surpassed 160 million and are driving significant network traffic. Penetration of 5G standalone is still limited but is needed to fully support AI use cases at the edge, requiring ultra-low latency and enhanced uplink performance.

Looking ahead, we are increasing AI investments, including in our Sweden AI factory consortium. AI is key to accelerating innovation, as well as driving internal operational efficiencies. The ecosystem for network APIs continues to grow, and Aduna expanded its Network API reach to all three major service providers in Japan."

SEK b. Q2

2025 Q2

2024 YoY

change Q1

2025 QoQ

change Jan-Jun

2025 Jan-Jun

2024 YoY

change Net sales 56.132 59.848 -6 % 55.025 2 % 111.157 113.173 -2 % Organic sales growth *[2] - - 2 % - - - - 1 % Gross income 26.649 25.815 3 % 26.537 0 % 53.186 48.473 10 % Gross margin[2] 47.5 % 43.1 % - 48.2 % - 47.8 % 42.8 % - EBIT (loss) 6.391 -13.519 - 5.931 8 % 12.322 -9.419 - EBIT margin[2] 11.4 % -22.6 % - 10.8 % - 11.1 % -8.3 % - EBITA[2] 6.763 2.426 179 % 6.652 2 % 13.415 7.319 83 % EBITA margin[2] 12.0 % 4.1 % - 12.1 % - 12.1 % 6.5 % - Net income (loss) 4.626 -10.999 - 4.217 10 % 8.843 -8.386 - EPS diluted, SEK 1.37 -3.34 - 1.24 10 % 2.61 -2.57 - Free cash flow before M&A[2] 2.581 7.595 -66 % 2.704 -5 % 5.285 11.266 -53 % Net cash, end of period[2] 36.040 13.133 174 % 38.647 -7 % 36.040 13.133 174 % Adjusted financial measures[1][2] Adjusted gross income 26.959 26.281 3 % 26.695 1 % 53.654 49.061 9 % Adjusted gross margin 48.0 % 43.9 % - 48.5 % - 48.3 % 43.4 % - Adjusted EBIT (loss) 7.047 -11.891 - 6.212 13 % 13.259 -7.586 - Adjusted EBIT margin 12.6 % -19.9 % - 11.3 % - 11.9 % -6.7 % - Adjusted EBITA 7.419 4.054 83 % 6.933 7 % 14.352 9.152 57 % Adjusted EBITA margin 13.2 % 6.8 % - 12.6 % - 12.9 % 8.1 % - *Sales adjusted for the impact of acquisitions and divestments and effects of foreign currency fluctuations. [1] Adjusted metrics are adjusted to exclude restructuring charges. [2] Non-IFRS financial measures are reconciled at the end of this report to the most directly reconcilable line items in the financial statement.

NOTES TO EDITORS

You find the complete report with tables in the attached PDF or on?https://www.ericsson.com/en/investors/financial-reports/interim-reports

Video webcast for analysts, investors and journalists

President and CEO Börje Ekholm and CFO Lars Sandström will comment on the report and take questions at a video webcast at 9:00 AM CEST (8:00 AM BST London, 3:00 AM EDT New York).

Join the webcast?or please go to?www.ericsson.com/investors

To ask a question:?Access dial-in information here

The webcast will be available on-demand after the event and can be viewed at www.ericsson.com/investors.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT

Contact person

Daniel Morris, Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +44 7386657217

E-mail: investor.relations@ericsson.com

Additional contacts

Stella Medlicott, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Corporate Relations

Phone: +46 730 95 65 39

E-mail: media.relations@ericsson.com

Investors

Lena Häggblom, Director, Investor Relations

Phone: +46 72 593 27 78

E-mail:? lena.haggblom@ericsson.com

Alan Ganson, Director, Investor Relations

Phone: +46 70?267 27 30

E-mail: alan.ganson@ericsson.com

Media

Ralf Bagner, Head of Media Relations

Phone: +46 76?128 47 89

E-mail: ralf.bagner@ericsson.com

Media relations

Phone: +46 10 719 69 92

E-mail:?media.relations@ericsson.com

This is information that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:00 AM CEST on July 15, 2025.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ericsson/r/ericsson-reports-second-quarter-results-2025,c4207096

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15448/4207096/3580679.pdf Ericsson reports second quarter results 2025 https://mb.cision.com/Public/15448/4207096/bcb60be562cd568a.xlsx Ericsson Q2 2025 tables

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ericsson-reports-second-quarter-results-2025-302505084.html