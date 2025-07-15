

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Silver Pegasus Acquisition Corp. announced that it priced its initial public offering of 10 million units at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq and will trade under the ticker symbol 'SPEGU' beginning July 15, 2025.



Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share of the Company, $0.001 par value per share, and one right, each right entitling the holder to receive one-tenth (1/10) of one Class A ordinary share upon the consummation of an initial business combination. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and rights are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq under the symbols 'SPEG' and 'SPEGR,' respectively.



The offering is expected to close on July 16, 2025.



Roth Capital Partners is acting as book-running manager and sole underwriter for the offering.



The Company has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.50 million units to cover over-allotments, if any.



