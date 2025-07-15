Orosur Mining Inc Announces Block Listing Six Monthly Return

Extension of Block Listing

LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / Orosur Mining Inc (TSXV:OMI)(AIM:OMI), the mineral explorer and developer with current operations in Columbia, Argentina and Nigeria, announces the following information in connection with its block listing pursuant to Rule 29 and Schedule Six of the AIM Rules for Companies:

Name of Company: Orosur Mining Inc. Name of scheme: Unlisted warrants Period of return: From: 13 Jan 2025 To: 14 July 2025 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 31,848,219 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): Nil Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period: 16,645,103 Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 15,203,116

Name of contact: Louis Castro Telephone number of contact: 07775625724

Extension of Block Listing

The Company also announces that application has been made to the London Stock Exchange in respect of a block admission of 19,586,444 common shares of no par value each in the Company ("New Common Shares") to be added to the existing block scheme (announced on 8 January 2025) and admitted to trading on AIM.

The 19,586,444 New Common Shares, which represent approximately 6.25% of the current issued share capital of the Company, relate to unlisted investor and broker warrants issued in respect of the Company's Brokered private placement announced on 27 March 2025. On exercise of the warrants, the shares will rank pari passu with the existing common shares in issue.

Admission of the New Common Shares is expected to occur on or around 18 July 2025.

For further information visit www.orosur.ca,follow on X @orosurm or contact:

Orosur Mining Inc.

Louis Castro, Executive Chairman,

Brad George, CEO

info@orosur.ca

Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Joint Broker

Jeff Keating / Jen Clarke / Devik Mehta

Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker

Andy Thacker/James Pope

Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050

Flagstaff Strategic and Investor Communications

Tim Thompson

Mark Edwards

Fergus Mellon

orosur@flagstaffcomms.com

Tel: +44 (0)207 129 1474

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Orosur Mining Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/orosur-mining-inc-announces-block-listing-six-monthly-return-1048786