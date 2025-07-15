Regulatory News:

CTP, Europe's largest listed developer, owner, and operator of industrial and logistics real estate by gross lettable area (GLA), announces it is developing a customised build-to-suit (BTS) logistics facility for Westenergie AG, the largest subsidiary of E.ON SE, at CTPark Mülheim in North Rhine-Westphalia in Germany, bordering the cities of Duisburg and Essen.

The new property CTP is building for Westenergie AG demonstrates CTPark Mülheim is rapidly becoming a major new high tech business park already attracting leading businesses, following CTP's acquisition of the 335,000 sqm brownfield site from French multinational manufacturing business Vallourec in late 2023. CTP is transforming the site that once housed an industrial rolling mill into an innovative new modern business park that will provide over 160,000 sqm of R&D, laboratory, co-working and industrial and logistics spaces for companies in high-growth technology focused sectors including life sciences and IT manufacturing.

Westenergie AG's new building will comprise a rental area of around 12,000 sqm, which the company has signed a long-term lease on. The E.ON subsidiary will move two metering business units from Essen-Kettwig and Mülheim into the new building. The new facility will also encompass modern workspaces and a logistics centre for metering device technology as well as the operation of a state-approved test centre for metering devices.

CTPark Mülheim is located in the heart of the Rhine-Ruhr metropolitan region, one of Europe's largest conurbations, and has excellent connections to the A2, A3, A42, A52 and A59 highways. This provides quick transport links to major cities and economic centers including Düsseldorf, Duisburg, Dortmund and Essen. The Park is also close to neighbouring countries Belgium and the Netherlands, with the major ports of Amsterdam, Antwerp and Rotterdam being easily accessible.

Bernd Böddeling, Senior Vice President Energy Networks Germany at E.ON and CEO of Westenergie AG, said: "With the new building in Mülheim, we are creating the conditions for further growth in a dynamic region where the outstanding location and connections speak for themselves."

Marc Buchholz, Lord Mayor of Mülheim an der Ruhr, commented: "E.ON's move to the new industrial and business park is a first strong signal for the location and highlights the region's attractiveness for high-growth companies. We are delighted to welcome E.ON, a well-known international player, to Mülheim."

Timo Hielscher, Managing Director M&A at CTP Deutschland, said: "E.ON subsidiary Westenergie locating its new facility in Mülheim an der Ruhr is a success for both the region and CTP and shows we have the capability to identify outstanding sites in the right locations. The Rhine-Ruhr region has huge potential from both a businesses and wider community perspective, which we want to tap into with CTPark Mülheim. Another advantage for the municipality and the environment is this is all being done on a brownfield site, breathing new life into the surrounding area. We would like to thank E.ON and the city of Mülheim an der Ruhr for their support and look forward to continuing our cooperation."

As part of a sustainable and resource-conserving construction method, CTP is aiming for DGNB Gold certification at CTPark Mülheim and the installation of a photovoltaic system is planned to ensure a fossil-free energy supply. CTP plans to complete the project in Q3 2027. Other parties involved in developing the project include real estate company Brockhoff Partner and the city of Mülheim an der Ruhr.

