TwentyFour Income Fund - Monthly Factsheet & Commentary - June 2025
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 15
15 July 2025
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited
Monthly Factsheet
Commentary
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited ("the Company" or "TFIF") has today published its monthly factsheet and commentary to the end of June 2025. Copies can be downloaded from the Company's website:
For professional/institutional investors:
https://www.twentyfouram.com/view/GG00B90J5Z95/twentyfour-income-fund
For further information, please contact:
|Numis Securities Limited:
|Matt Goss
|+44 (0)20 7260 1000
|Hugh Jonathan
|TwentyFour Income Fund Limited:
|TwentyFour Sales
|+44 (0)20 7015 8900
The Company's LEI is: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369
About TFIF:
TFIF is a FTSE 250 listed investment company, which aims to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns, principally through income distributions, by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK and European asset-backed securities.
TwentyFour Income Fund Commentary June 2025
TwentyFour Income Fund Factsheet June 2025