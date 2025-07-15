

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - B&M European Value Retail S.A. issued a trading update for the first quarter, relating to the 13 week period from 30 March 2025 to 28 June 2025. Group revenues increased 4.4% to 1.405 billion pounds, or was up 4.5% in constant currency. B&M UK like-for-like sales were up 1.3%.



The Group said Redomicile process continues to progress to plan and it expects to complete in this calendar year. Half year financial results for the 26 weeks to 27 September 2025 will be published on 13 November 2025, and the Group will provide full year profit guidance.



