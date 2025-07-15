Star Copper Corp.: Star Copper Provides Site Visit Update of Ongoing Drill Campaign in British Columbia's Golden Triangle

Company also reports permitting extended into 2028

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / Star Copper Corp. (CSE:STCU)(OTCQX:STCUF)(FWB:SOP) ("Star Copper" or the "Company"), a critical minerals exploration and development company, is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing maiden drill program at its flagship Star Project located within the Golden Triangle, an area recognized as one of British Columbia's most geologically endowed regions. The fully funded campaign is focused on expanding the existing discovery at the Star Project, by increasing its knowledge regarding the Star Main, Star North, East and West target locations.

Campaign Strategy

The 2025 drill campaign is designed to test both the lateral and vertical continuity of mineralized zones previously identified from over $10 million in prior drilling and exploration campaigns. Drilling targets near-surface oxide zones, deep porphyry-style mineralization, and structures associated with the "Star Fault" and "Dick Creek Fault." Star Copper is investigating beyond previously drilled depths and is now in the midst of up to 4,000 meters of drilling across six primary drill holes (Holes A-F) with holes A and B now complete and initial samples already transported by air for assaying (See Figure 1).

Figure 1-Star Project Airfield Operations. Star Copper 2025

Drilling Update

The Company is currently drilling Hole C (S-052), which represents a ~50-metre step-out north of Hole B (S-051). Designed to test the continuity of near-surface supergene copper enrichment and to vector into deeper potassic-altered porphyry-style mineralization it continues to build upon the success of Holes A and B in confirming a large, vertically and laterally extensive mineralized system at Star.

At a depth of 200 metres, Hole C has intersected a heavily fractured and veined section characterized by broad zones of intense potassium feldspar (K-spar) alteration. This alteration occurs within and adjacent to a stockwork halo of quartz-calcite-K-spar-chlorite-chalcopyrite veins, further confirming a significant potassic-altered intrusive system. Additionally, intervals of intense gypsum-calcite veining were observed, reinforcing the presence of strong hydrothermal overprint See Figure 2).

Figure 2-Star Main S-052 at 213m, Star Copper 2025

The mineralization style is defined by quartz-feldspar-chalcopyrite stockworks with fracture-controlled chalcopyrite dissemination. Surface to mid-depth sections continue to display strong supergene features, including vivid azurite and malachite staining-evidence of a well-preserved supergene copper cap (See Figure 3).

Figure 3-Star Main S-052 at 34.9 m. Star Copper 2025

Permitting Update

Star Copper is also pleased to report that its Multi-Year Area-Based (MYAB) exploration permit has been extended a further two years pursuant to British Columbia's deemed authorization process established under the Permitting Regulation of the Mines Act. The Company is now fully permitted through March 31, 2028, and is authorized to drill up to 200 holes, construct 5 kilometres of access roads, and undertake trenching and related surface work across the Star property.

The company has also been provided notice by the BC government of a land use planning exercise being undertaken in 16,000,000 hectares of Northeast BC. This includes a one-year pause of filing new mineral claims in a third of this area (including the project area) but allows permitting and exploration for existing projects and mineral claims to take place.

Management Site Visit

Recently, Company Chairman Brad Nichol and CEO Darryl Jones visited the Star Project and expressed strong confidence in its potential (See Figure 4).

Figure 4-Company CEO Darryl Jones (L) and Chairman Brad Nichol (R) July Site visit. Star Copper 2025

"Coming from an extraordinary success in developing early stage assets at Alpha Lithium, I feel as though Star could be on the verge of delivering some fantastic results," stated Brad Nichol. "Company management feels that Jeremy Hanson and the team have instilled a high level of confidence that we are building out BC's next big copper-gold story in the Golden Triangle."

Qualified Person

Jeremy Hanson, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as that term is defined under NI 43-101, is an independent contractor of the Company and has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

~Darryl Jones~



Darryl Jones

CEO, President & Director

Star Copper Corp.

About Star Copper Corp. (CSE: STCU) (OTCQX: STCUF) (FWB: SOP / WKN A416ME)

Star Copper Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on developing high-potential copper projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company aims to advance its British Columbian flagship Star Project where significant exploration work including historical drilling has confirmed open mineralization at depth and in all directions. Star Copper's strategic plans include geological mapping and geophysical surveys to refine existing targets, diamond drilling programs to test high-priority zones, environmental baseline studies and permitting groundwork alongside data analysis and resource modeling to support a future resource estimate prepared in accordance with NI 43-101. The Company further plans to advance its Indata Project with follow-up drilling to expand on previous high-grade copper and gold intercepts, trenching and surface sampling to delineate mineralized zones, and infrastructure improvements for site accessibility and operations. With a commitment to sustainable development and value creation, Star Copper aims to position itself to support surging industrial demand to meet growing global electrification needs.

For more information visit: www.starcopper.com and to sign up for free news alerts please go to https://starcopper.com/news/news-alerts/, or follow us on X (formerly Twitter),Facebook or LinkedIn. More information in respect of the project, including historical drilling, is available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and/or in the Company's February 26, 2025 technical report.

Investor Relations Star Copper Corp.

Email: info@starcopper.com

Web: https://starcopper.com/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

