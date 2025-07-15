Los Alamitos, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2025) - Dancing Disc, a pioneer in portable dance floors, has officially launched its new Etsy shop to better serve the growing demand for its at-home dance floor from ballet families, dance enthusiasts, and studios. The new storefront is designed to be a one-stop destination that will make Dancing Disc's products available to handmade product lovers and niche dance audiences across the globe.

Dancing Disc Debuts Etsy Storefront to Meet Rising Demand from Ballet Families and Studios

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/258837_b8d73570244a9840_002full.jpg

The Etsy store, now live under OriginalDancingDisc, features Dancing Disc's signature portable dance floor that is crafted specifically to help dancers of all levels and across disciplines train smarter, safer, and with more freedom than ever before. The online shop is already proving valuable for reaching ballet families, instructors from small studios, and dancers at different levels who prioritize both quality and aesthetics. The store has already made over 250 sales and boasts a 5-star rating.

According to Glen Gomez, the founder and creator of Dancing Disc, this expansion has been timely given the rising trend of more dancers practicing from home and seeking high-quality tools that fit limited spaces and mobile lifestyles. Launching the Etsy storefront is part of the brand's strategy to connect with Etsy's audience of handmade product enthusiasts and niche dancers.

"As the boundaries of where and how dancers train continue to evolve, we are seeing a real shift toward home-based training and boutique studio setups. Launching on Etsy allows us to reach the families, dancers, and dance instructors who are looking for functional, durable, and safe tools made with care," said Gomez.

Gomez also shared that with this launch, Dancing Disc is providing a platform where customers can read reviews, ask questions, and stay up to date with the brand for new product releases, deals, offers, and more.

Lauded as one of 2025's must-have dance accessories, the Dancing Disc has gained popularity across the globe and continues to be a dance floor of choice as more dancers blend their training with social media content creation. The portable dance floor, which stands at the forefront of a global dance revolution, is designed with both technical needs and artistic expression in mind. The team at Dancing Disc believes that the product's focus on innovation, safety, and portability has made it a staple among elite performers, TikTok creators, and dance enthusiasts.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fFIMrCiT_Jk

Each Dancing Disc is meticulously crafted to support skill-building and reduce the risk of injury, making it an essential tool for dancers. The discs are topped with Marley surface, the same high-performance flooring used in professional dance studios and major stages around the world. The portable dance floor gives dancers a familiar texture that is ideal for spins, turns, tapping, and intricate footwork, and features a tapered edge to ensure seamless transitions and minimize tripping hazards. The Dancing Disc is also fitted with an anti-slip rubber base that grips onto any floor surface, providing a safe, grounded practice area wherever dancers choose to dance.

In addition to its features, the Dancing Disc's versatility has made it a favorite among young dance stars, content creators, and even studio instructors who recommend using a reliable surface to support foot, ankle, and joint safety during repetitive practice. With increasing visibility in dance competitions, YouTube unboxing videos, TikTok dance tutorials, and challenges, the Dancing Disc is fast shaping the future of dance. It is available in three size options, 12, 24, and 30-inch diameters, making it adaptable to small apartments and ideal for dancers of all ages.

Dancing Disc Debuts Etsy Storefront to Meet Rising Demand from Ballet Families and Studios

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/258837_b8d73570244a9840_003full.jpg

With its growing demand and passionate community of users, the Dancing Disc is leading a movement for modern dancers who demand freedom, functionality, and performance without compromise. The dance floor provides a literal and symbolic platform for dancers to grow their craft. In addition to this launch, the brand reaffirmed its commitment to continuing to power the dance revolution through quality, reliable, safe, and innovative portable at-home dance tools.

While previously sold through Dancing Disc's official website, the expansion to Etsy marks a new chapter for Dancing Disc. This launch reflects the brand's commitment to supporting the next generation of dancers and opens the door to broader discovery of the portable dance floor and real-time feedback.

Visit Dancing Disc's new Etsy store to purchase a dancing disc and join the brand's growing community. For more information, visit https://dancingdisc.com/.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/258837

SOURCE: Plentisoft