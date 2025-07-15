

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's industrial output expanded for the first time in four months in May, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



Industrial production logged a seasonally and working-day adjusted increase of 3.7 percent year-over-year in May, reversing a 2.1 percent decline in April.



Manufacturing output surged 7.5 percent annually in May, and electricity production was 7.0 percent higher. Data showed that mining and quarrying production grew slightly by 0.5 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, industrial production climbed 7.1 percent from last year.



Month-on-month, industrial production fell 0.6 percent in May.



