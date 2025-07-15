Hankook Tire Supports High-Speed Action at WRC Rally Estonia 2025

WRC Round 8 to take place July 17-20 across Tartu and southern Estonia

Dynapro R213 to deliver perfect support for extreme rally exceeding average speeds of 120 km/h

Championship battle between Elfyn Evans, Sébastien Ogier, and Ott Tänak becomes key highlight for second half of season

TARTU, Estonia, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global leading tire company Hankook Tire & Technology (Hankook Tire) is set to support Round 8 of the 2025 FIA World Rally Championship (WRC)-Delfi Rally Estonia-which will take place from July 17 to 20 (local time) across Tartu and the surrounding southern region of Estonia. Hankook Tire serves as the exclusive tire supplier to the world's premier motorsports competition organized by the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA).

First added to the official WRC calendar in 2020, Rally Estonia has established itself as the country's largest motorsports event. This year's rally will start from Estonia's second-largest city, Tartu, and cover a total of 20 special stages (SS) spanning approximately 308 kilometers. The course is designed with high-speed straights and narrow, fast corners across the southern region's undulating terrain.

Notably, Rally Estonia is known for having the highest average speeds among all WRC stages, with competing vehicles averaging over 120 km/h. Rallying on rough gravel surfaces with constant jump sections and other harsh conditions at such high speeds requires precise vehicle speed control, intense concentration, and reliable rally tire performance for agile response.

In this year's rally, Hankook Tire will once again support top-tier performance with its extreme all-terrain rally tire, the Dynapro R213-renowned for its exceptional shock absorption on rough surfaces. Engineered to deliver outstanding grip and handling at high speeds, the Dynapro R213 also boasts superior durability and wear resistance against external impacts, ensuring consistent performance even under the most demanding road and weather conditions.

Offered in both hard and soft compounds, the Dynapro R213 has demonstrated overwhelming rallying performance in previous rounds held in Portugal and Italy, among other Mediterranean coastal regions, conquering sharp rocks, rough gravel, and hard dirt terrain. Building on this proven track record, the Dynapro R213 is expected to deliver stable performance in Estonia as well.

With Rally Estonia marking the halfway point of the 2025 WRC season, Elfyn Evans of the Toyota GAZOO Racing World Rally Team currently leads the Drivers' World Championship standings with 150 points, followed closely by teammate Sébastien Ogier with 141 points and Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally Team's Ott Tänak with 138 points. The championship competition among these drivers is expected to become a major viewing highlight for the second half of the season.

As the exclusive tire supplier across all categories of the WRC starting in the 2025 season, Hankook Tire continues to demonstrate its top-tier technological capabilities and product quality. The company is leveraging data gathered through both supplying racing tires to over 70 global motorsport competitions-including the WRC-and sponsoring participating teams, channeling these insights into the development of ultra-high-performance tires to advance its technological leadership.

