Nano One Materials Corp.: Nano One Selected to Join U.S. ALTA and Strengthen North American Battery Supply Chain

Nano One selected for launch of ALTA, America's first lithium and battery supply chain accelerator.

Only OBBB-ready solution for LFP-linking upstream critical minerals to downstream cell manufacturing.

Eliminates chokepoints and reliance on foreign-controlled processes, inputs and wasteful ecosystems.

Nano One begins trading on US listing (OTCQB: NNOMF) to enhance investor base.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / (TSX:NANO)(OTC PINK:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB)

Nano One® Materials Corp. ("Nano One" or the "Company"), a process technology company specializing in lithium-ion battery cathode active materials (CAM), has been selected to join the Arkansas Lithium Technology Accelerator (ALTA), America's first lithium and battery supply chain accelerator, to help catalyze a durable, domestic battery materials ecosystem and reduce foreign dependency on critical technology and inputs.



"Participating in ALTA positions Nano One as a strategic contributor to lithium-ion battery supply chain independence," said Dan Blondal, CEO of Nano One. "We are the only OBBB-ready solution for LFP-linking upstream mineral extraction to downstream cell manufacturing. Without localized cathode production in the supply chain, critical minerals risk being sent offshore for processing or worse yet, idled while U.S. battery plants source elsewhere. Our One-Pot process eliminates chokepoints and reliance on foreign-controlled inputs, processing technologies, wastewater and byproducts that will not scale here. Purpose-built for North America, it vertically integrates PCAM with CAM-cutting costs, reducing permitting barriers, and unlocking a scalable, modular platform at the core of the lithium-ion battery ecosystem."

Image: Simplified Lithium-ion battery supply chain.

This milestone reinforces Nano One's position as a national strategic asset in lithium-ion battery production- fortifying a secure, localized supply chain for defense and commercial markets. It also highlights Nano One's continued relevance to energy growth and national security, bolstered by recent funding of US$12.9 million from the U.S. Department of Defense. Nano One's Candiac facility, in Québec, is scaling operations towards initial sales for defense and energy storage, while supporting licensing and joint venture efforts to address high-volume markets for AI data centers and electric vehicles. Arkansas' bold yet achievable supply chain goals align with Nano One's multi-jurisdictional strategy, leveraging Candiac as a hub, accelerator and launchpad for validation, commercialization, and large-scale growth in the US, Canada and beyond. These efforts are anchored by Nano One's Innovation Centre in Burnaby, which supports process development, scale-up, regional deployment, and long-term competitiveness.

"We're thrilled to have Nano One join the ALTA program. Their One-Pot LFP technology represents the kind of breakthrough innovation that supports the national goal of reshoring supply chains. It's a strong fit for Arkansas' rapidly growing lithium ecosystem," said Arthur Orduña, executive director of The Venture Center. Nano One is one of only three companies selected for ALTA's inaugural cohort, alongside innovators in lithium processing and geothermal deployment. The accelerator is backed by Standard Lithium, the Walton Family Foundation, and a network of Arkansas-based producers, academic institutions, and government partners. Participation in ALTA creates opportunities for partnerships and strategic visibility in the U.S., while enabling shared learnings with other innovative North American supply chain leaders of tomorrow and established players looking to support localization of the lithium-ion battery supply chain.

To capitalize on this momentum, Nano One began trading on the U.S. OTCQB under the ticker NNOMF on July 14, enhancing visibility and accessibility to U.S. investors as it expands commercial efforts and builds partnerships across North America. Momentum is further supported by policy shifts like the One Big Beautiful Bill (OBBB), which proposes tighter domestic content requirements and phases out incentives tied to foreign inputs. With CAM representing the highest cost component in a cell, Nano One's One-Pot process provides a path to resilient, cost competitive, and fully domestic manufacturing.

