

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's industrial output continued to decline as initially estimated in May, the latest figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.



The volume of industrial production fell a working-day-adjusted 2.6 percent annually in May, following a 2.3 percent decrease a month ago. That was in line with the flash data published on July 4. Prices have been falling since March 2024.



Among subsectors, manufacturing output contracted 2.7 percent, and mining and quarrying output was 7.4 percent lower compared to last year. Meanwhile, the energy industry showed a strong expansion of 6.9 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, industrial output also fell 2.6 percent versus a 5.0 percent plunge in the prior month.



On a monthly basis, industrial production dropped 1.3 percent, reversing a 1.5 percent growth in April, as estimated.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News