Sports company PUMA and Premier League football club Manchester City have signed a long-term extension of their partnership, which since the 2019/20 season has exceeded all expectations on and off the pitch.

The contract extension will allow PUMA and Manchester City to continue to innovate and create products that appeal to the club's ever-growing global community of fans over the coming seasons.

"PUMA's partnership with Manchester City has been a great success both on and off the pitch," said PUMA Chief Executive Officer Arthur Hoeld. "Trophies, a perfect stage for our performance products and commercial success were exceptional."

PUMA has celebrated many successes with the club during the partnership most notably the Treble Winning 2022/23 season, four consecutive Premier League titles, and several domestic cup competition wins for the men's first team and an FA Cup and League Cup victory for Manchester City Women.

During the partnership, Manchester City's Elite Development Squad (EDS) has also secured four Premier League 2 titles and the Under-18s have won two FA Youth Cups and were named Premier League National Champions on three occasions.

Commercially, PUMA and Manchester City have set new club sales global records over the years and co-created iconic, best-selling kits such as the 2022/23 Colin Bell inspired home shirt worn during the treble-winning season.

"We joined forces with PUMA with the ambition to challenge ourselves and go beyond the expectations. We have achieved this and more over the last six seasons," said Ferran Soriano, Chief Executive Officer of City Football Group. "PUMA have seamlessly integrated into our organisation, and we've enjoyed many historic moments together, engaging fans globally. Today's renewal and extension solidifies our relationship and projects it to an even brighter future."

PUMA and Manchester City have introduced industry-leading innovations both in terms of product and marketing campaigns over the past seasons. In 2022, they launched a kit in the metaverse for the first time with partner Roblox and more recently invited Man City fans to design a future kit by using AI technology.

PUMA's subsidiary STICHD is the exclusive retail partner of Manchester City and helped expand the club's retail footprint with the opening of City Stores in Manchester Arndale, within the 'City Challenge' in Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi and the four-month pop-up City Store at Rockefeller Centre, New York last summer. Manchester City's online store ManCity.com is also operated by STICHD. As part of this new long-term partnership there is a commitment to continue the global expansion of the City Store network including a new flagship store as part of the ongoing development of the Etihad Campus.

Manchester City has also supported PUMA with sustainability initiatives such as its innovative RE:FIBRE recycling project. Since 2024, all Manchester City replica shirts are manufactured using RE:FIBRE materials that were recycled from factory off-cuts, faulty goods, and pre-loved clothing as the primary source of material.

PUMA are also partner of City Football Group clubs Melbourne City FC, Girona, Lommel, Mumbai City FC, Montevideo, Palermo, Bolivia and most recently Bahia and ESTAC.

PUMA

PUMA is one of the world's leading sports brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories. For more than 75 years, PUMA has relentlessly pushed sport and culture forward by creating fast products for the world's fastest athletes. PUMA offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as Football, Running and Training, Basketball, Golf, and Motorsports. It collaborates with renowned designers and brands to bring sport influences into street culture and fashion. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs about 20,000 people worldwide, and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany.

