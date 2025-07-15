One of world's leading farm equipment manufacturers signs multi-year deal for Evolve, RWS's linguistic AI solution

RWS, a content solutions company, powered by technology and human expertise, today announces that AGCO Corporation has turned to its linguistic AI solution Evolve to power its global customer support experience strategy.

Founded in 1990, AGCO is listed on the New York Stock Exchange with 2024 revenues of $11.7 billion. The company is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. With customers across 140 markets, AGCO needs to ensure that farmers have access to the latest support information in their own language to ensure safe equipment operation and maintain equipment longevity.

"Giving customers access to the latest information and documentation in their own language is incredibly complex," explains Tim Lyon, Director Global Shared Services, Customer Support at AGCO. "Thanks to RWS's unique blend of AI technology and a large network of linguistic experts we're able to confidently and securely scale our multilingual content operations, while maintaining the high standards that customers have come to expect."

Evolve is currently being used to accurately localize all of AGCO's technical documentation into 32 languages. Service and internal employee training content is also localized into 16 core languages with several new languages added each quarter. With Evolve acting as the cornerstone of AGCO's customer support experience strategy, customers across all its markets benefit from access to the latest technical content and information in their own native language.

"We're proud to support AGCO's ambitious growth and localization goals with Evolve," said Mark Lawyer, President of Regulated Industries Linguistic AI at RWS. "AGCO's decision to adopt Evolve is a testament to the transformative power of linguistic AI. By combining the best of human expertise and advanced AI, we're helping AGCO deliver high-quality, multilingual content at scale enabling them to engage with global audiences in a deep and meaningful way."

Evolve, which integrates human and artificial intelligence, revolutionizes translation processes and the time it takes to achieve high quality results. The award-winning solution combines RWS's language services with its translation management system and its neural machine translation technology alongside language specialist-trained quality estimation and a finely tuned private large language model. This powerful combination which continually learns and self-improves ensures optimal translation outcomes for large volumes of multilingual content.

