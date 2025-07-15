Esaote North America, Inc. Honored at Premier, Inc.'s Annual Supplier Innovation Celebration

FISHERS, Ind., July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Esaote North America, Inc., today announced that it will be honored during Premier, Inc.'s annual supplier Innovation Celebration at the 2025 Breakthroughs Conference and Exhibition. The Innovation Celebration recognizes groundbreaking healthcare technologies launched throughout the year and the ways these products are helping to improve the health of communities.

The O-scan SMART MRI system revolutionizes extremity imaging with an open, helium-free, and energy-efficient design, along with a compact footprint, enabling the delivery of high-quality diagnostics at the point of care.

"It's an honor to have the O-scan SMART recognized as an Innovation Celebration award winner," says Stephen Gibbs, Director of Sales and Marketing at Esaote North America, Inc. "Adding extremity MRI to your imaging services offers a smart, cost-effective investment. With lower installation and operating costs compared to conventional systems, extremity MRI helps facilities reduce patient backlogs, control costs, and expand access to care to everyone, everywhere."

Premier's Innovation Celebration is entering its 14th year of recognizing and honoring supplier product innovations. With roughly 100 nominations annually, clinicians, physicians, and supply chain experts nationally evaluate these technologies and services for their merit.

"Premier proudly acknowledges Esaote North America's outstanding commitment to advancing healthcare," said Bruce Radcliff, Senior Vice President, Supply Chain at Premier. "Their innovative products and services, recognized at our 2025 Innovation Celebration, reflect our shared mission to drive cost-efficiency, operational excellence, and improved patient outcomes. We applaud Esaote North America, Inc. for their invaluable contributions to healthcare."

Esaote North America, Inc. will be formally recognized on July 15, 2025, at Premier's annual Breakthroughs Conference and Exhibition. Premier, Inc. is a leading technology-driven healthcare improvement company, providing solutions to two-thirds of all healthcare providers in the U.S. Playing a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, Premier unites providers, suppliers, payers and policymakers to make healthcare better with national scale, smarter with actionable intelligence and faster with novel technologies. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting, and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

Esaote North America, Inc., as part of the international Esaote Group, continues to develop and distribute innovative medical imaging systems, with the support of one of the world's leading medical imaging companies. Esaote S.p.A. is a leader in medical device manufacturing in the areas of Ultrasound, Dedicated MRI, and Healthcare IT. Esaote's headquarters are in Genoa, Italy, with an international presence in 100 countries.

