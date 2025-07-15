ZIGUP plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 15

14 July 2025

ZIGUP plc

(the "Company")

The Company announces that on 11 July 2025 (the "Award Date") Martin Ward received an award of 49,369 ordinary shares of £0.50 in the Company by the Company's Employment Benefit Trust (EBT) in accordance with the rules of the executive annual bonus plan for FY2025 (EAB).:

Subject to the rules of the EAB, the shares will be held by J.P. Morgan Nominee Account until the sooner of the third anniversary of the award date or the date on which the director's employment with the Company ceases.

Details of the full notification by the Company are set out below.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Martin Ward 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ZIGUP plc b) LEI 213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of £0.50 each in ZIGUP plc b) Identification code GB00B41H7391 c) Nature of the transaction Allocation of shares under the rules of the Company's Executive Annual Bonus Plan d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £3.29 49,369 e) Aggregated information - Volume - Price - Total 49,369 £3.29 £162,424.01 f) Date of the transaction 11 July 2025 g) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue

This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

For further information, please contact:

ZIGUP plc

Matthew Barton, Company Secretary