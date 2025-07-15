

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's consumer price inflation accelerated in June to the highest level in one-and-a-half years, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Tuesday.



Consumer prices rose 4.3 percent annually in June, faster than the 4.1 percent rise in May.



Moreover, this was the highest inflation rate since December 2023, when prices had risen 5.9 percent.



The annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages accelerated to 4.2 percent from 3.9 percent. Inflation based on transportation rose to 2.6 percent from 0.1 percent. Meanwhile, the price growth in housing and utilities eased slightly to 2.6 percent from 2.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in June, following a 0.5 percent increase in the preceding month.



