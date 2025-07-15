Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 15.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40G6Z | ISIN: SE0022242434 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NYAB AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NYAB AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.07.2025 09:15 Uhr
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NYAB AB: NYAB signs extensive agreement for renovation of the Stockholm subway

NYAB has signed a contract with SL (Stockholm Public Transport) for replacement of waterproofing on part of the Green line of the Stockholm subway on Södermalm. The contract has an order value of SEK 366 million (approximately EUR 33 million). Work is scheduled to begin during the autumn of 2025 and be completed in early 2032. The project has been recorded in NYAB's order backlog during the second quarter.

The project involves NYAB replacing the waterproofing of the subway tunnel between the Medborgarplatsen and Skanstull stations. The tunnel, completed in 1933, runs under Götgatan from Björns trädgård in the north to the Skanstull Bridge in the south. This extensive renovation will secure the future functionality of the subway and extend the lifespan of the structure. In connection with the works on the tunnel, ground-level construction will be carried out along Götgatan.

"We are pleased to contribute to securing this vital and central central route for the future. More than 300,000 people travel along this stretch every day, by subway and on foot at street level. Accessibility is a key aspect of the implementation, especially in a dense urban environment like this. We have solid experience from similar complex assignments and are grateful for the trust placed in us to carry out the work," says Fredrik Färsjö, Work Manager at NYAB.

The project has been divided into eight sections to enable the waterproofing replacement while minimizing the impact on the surrounding area.

Contact:?
Fredrik Färsjö, Work Manager, NYAB, +46 (0) 70-237 26 31, fredrik.farsjo@nyabgroup.com?

ABOUT NYAB
NYAB enables the progress of society for future generations with extensive experience from complex and challenging projects. We provide engineering, construction, and maintenance services within infrastructure, industrial construction, and energy. Our main markets are Sweden, Finland, and Norway. We have approximately 1100 employees, and our stock is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden. The group is headquartered in Luleå, Sweden.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.