NYAB AB: NYAB signs extensive agreement for renovation of the Stockholm subway

NYAB has signed a contract with SL (Stockholm Public Transport) for replacement of waterproofing on part of the Green line of the Stockholm subway on Södermalm. The contract has an order value of SEK 366 million (approximately EUR 33 million). Work is scheduled to begin during the autumn of 2025 and be completed in early 2032. The project has been recorded in NYAB's order backlog during the second quarter.

The project involves NYAB replacing the waterproofing of the subway tunnel between the Medborgarplatsen and Skanstull stations. The tunnel, completed in 1933, runs under Götgatan from Björns trädgård in the north to the Skanstull Bridge in the south. This extensive renovation will secure the future functionality of the subway and extend the lifespan of the structure. In connection with the works on the tunnel, ground-level construction will be carried out along Götgatan.

"We are pleased to contribute to securing this vital and central central route for the future. More than 300,000 people travel along this stretch every day, by subway and on foot at street level. Accessibility is a key aspect of the implementation, especially in a dense urban environment like this. We have solid experience from similar complex assignments and are grateful for the trust placed in us to carry out the work," says Fredrik Färsjö, Work Manager at NYAB.

The project has been divided into eight sections to enable the waterproofing replacement while minimizing the impact on the surrounding area.

Contact:?

Fredrik Färsjö, Work Manager, NYAB, +46 (0) 70-237 26 31, fredrik.farsjo@nyabgroup.com?

ABOUT NYAB

NYAB enables the progress of society for future generations with extensive experience from complex and challenging projects. We provide engineering, construction, and maintenance services within infrastructure, industrial construction, and energy. Our main markets are Sweden, Finland, and Norway. We have approximately 1100 employees, and our stock is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden. The group is headquartered in Luleå, Sweden.