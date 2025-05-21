NYAB AB: NYAB's subsidiary Dovre extends frame agreement with Aker BP until 2030

Dovre, a subsidiary of NYAB Group with operations in Norway and globally, has secured a five-year extension of its frame agreement with Aker BP ASA, strengthening its position as a trusted partner in major energy projects. Originally signed in 2020, the agreement is now valid until May 30, 2030.

The scope of work includes personnel solutions and consultancy services within project management, project control, engineering disciplines, supply chain management, cost control, and economics.

"We are delighted to have secured this significant client agreement for the coming years. Aker BP is currently one of our largest clients, and we are proud to continue working with them on their major projects both in Norway and at international construction sites", says Arve Jensen, Head of Dovre in NYAB.

Aker BP ASA is one of the largest independent, publicly listed oil companies in Europe, specializing in the exploration and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS). Its primary ongoing project, Yggdrasil, represents the largest current development on the NCS, with production expected to commence in 2027. The total estimated investment for Yggdrasil is approximately 115 billion NOK.

Contact:

Arve Jensen, Head of Dovre, NYAB, +47 906 07 811, arve.jensen@dovregroup.com

About NYAB:

NYAB enables the progress of society for future generations with extensive experience from complex and challenging projects. We provide engineering, construction, and maintenance services within infrastructure, industrial construction, and energy. Our main markets are Sweden, Finland, and Norway.

We have approximately 1100 employees, and our stock is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden. The group is headquartered in Luleå, Sweden.

In January 2025, NYAB acquired Dovre's businesses within Norwegian Consulting and Global Project Personnel. The total pro forma sales for NYAB, including Dovre's operations, amounted to EUR 457 million in 2024.

www.nyabgroup.com, www.dovreglobal.com