NYAB AB: NYAB AB's Interim Report January-March 2025: Strong growth and order intake

Acquisition of Dovre businesses completed in January. New segment reporting structure implemented.

Organic revenue growth of 33%, with Civil Engineering order backlog up 31% year-over-year.

Improved operating margin.

January-March in brief

Revenue amounted to EUR 106.7 (59.2) million, representing total growth of 80% and organic growth of 33%.

Operating profit (EBIT) was EUR 1.0 (0.4) million, representing an EBIT margin of 0.9% (0.7%).

Transaction costs related to the Dovre acquisition impacted EBIT by EUR -1.4 million.

Free cash flow was EUR -21.7 (13.5) million impacted by the acquisition of Dovre businesses with EUR -28.0 million.

Net debt/EBITDA was 0.26 (-0.81).

Group order intake amounted to EUR 151.4 (51.1) million, representing a growth of 197% and a book-to-bill ratio of 1.4.

Civil Engineering order backlog grew with 15% from the end of Q4/2024 and amounted to EUR 372.3 million.

Key figures (IFRS)

1-3/2025 1-3/2024 R12 4/2024-3/2025 1-12/2024 Revenue, EUR thousand 106,714 59,174 393,477 345,937 Year-on-year change in revenue, % 80.3% 51.1% 31.0% 23.4% EBITDA, EUR thousand 2,565 1,742 31,151 30,328 % of net sales 2.4% 2.9% 7.9% 8.8% EBITA, EUR thousand 1,369 888 26,852 26,371 % of net sales 1.3% 1.5% 6.8% 7.6% Operating Profit (EBIT), EUR thousand 985 385 25,950 25,350 % of net sales 0.9% 0.7% 6.6% 7.3% Profit for the period, EUR thousand -350 -622 17,026 16,753 Earnings per share (EPS), basic, in euros 0.00 0.00 0.02 0.02 Earnings per share (EPS), diluted, in euros 0.00 0.00 0.02 0.02 Interest-bearing liabilities, EUR thousand 42,550 15,940 42,550 13,991 Equity, EUR thousand 195,445 184,226 195,445 193,246 Balance sheet total, EUR thousand 323,727 262,419 323,727 285,318 Return on equity, last 12 months, % 9.0% 6.2% 9.0% 8.9% Return on capital employed, last 12 months, % 11.3% 8.0% 11.3% 12.0% Equity ratio -% 63.3% 74.3% 63.3% 73.1% Net debt, EUR thousand 8,074 -19,222 8,074 -16,622 Net gearing -% 4.1% -10.4% 4.1% -8.6% Net debt/EBITDA, last 12 months 0.26 -0.81 0.26 -0.55 Free cash flow, EUR thousand -21,652 13,471 -12,620 22,502 Cash conversion -844.2% 773.3% -40.5% 74.2% Order intake, EUR thousand 151,449 51,058 482,648 382,257 Book-to-bill 1.4 0.9 1.2 0.5 Number of employees at the end of the period 978 419 978 492

CEO Johan Larsson's review

Our business model continues to serve us well, with visible improvements in the first quarter through strategic order wins, a growing order backlog, organic revenue growth of 33%, and an improved operating margin.

Including the positive impact of the Dovre acquisition, completed in January, our revenue increased by 80% to EUR 106.7 (59.2) million, and operating profit improved to EUR 1.0 (0.4) million.

In our Civil Engineering segment, we continued to make solid progress across all market segments: energy, infrastructure, and industry. We further improved our operating margin compared to the same period last year and achieved a positive EBIT in the first quarter for the second consecutive year. The signing of a new perennial maintenance contract has also secured additional volumes for the first quarters in the years ahead.

Our Consulting segment, established through the acquisition, contributes to a more seasonally balanced revenue stream. Integration efforts are proceeding according to plan, and we are well positioned to realize synergies and unlock new business opportunities.

The operating environment in our core markets continues to develop favorably. In Sweden, energy and infrastructure investments are expected to accelerate in 2025, after remaining stagnant for several years. Recent forecasts also indicate a turnaround in Finland, where market conditions remain more sensitive due to less diversification in the economy.

These market developments, together with our strong performance in the quarter, support a positive outlook, particularly for the second half of the year, traditionally our strongest period for both revenue and earnings.

Recent geopolitical developments have introduced notable uncertainty in the global markets. For NYAB, we view this as reinforcing the ongoing de-globalization trend, supporting accelerated long-term investments across all three of our market segments. During the first quarter, we signed a major contract for the expansion of Luleå Industrial Park. In the Umeå region, we established a local office and secured several key infrastructure contracts, including the first section of the North Bothnia Line and an extensive project for the expansion of the Port of Umeå, involving waterworks and land-based construction. These developments highlight our ability to capitalize on current trends, demonstrating our capacity to expand into new geographies and deliver sustainable, profitable growth. Hence, we address domestic markets with a steady demand.

Our most important enablers are our skilled co-workers and winning culture. Our teams are taking responsibility for increasingly larger projects while supporting one another in the expansion into new regions. During the quarter, we completed our annual employee engagement survey, achieving an eNPS score of 59, an improvement from last year's strong results and a clear demonstration of the commitment of our people.

When summarizing the first quarter, our low season, with record-high revenue, strong orderbook growth and margins, I can confidently say that we managed the start of the year well and as expected, demonstrating steady progress. We are now in a stronger and more favorable position than ever heading into the remainder of the year.

About NYAB

NYAB enables the progress of society for future generations with extensive experience from complex and challenging projects. We provide engineering, construction, and maintenance services within infrastructure, industrial construction, and energy. Our main markets are Sweden, Finland, and Norway. We have approximately 1100 employees, and our stock is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden. The group is headquartered in Luleå, Sweden.