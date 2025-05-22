Dovre Group Plc: Markku Taskinen has been appointed as the CEO of Suvic Oy, a subsidiary of Dovre

Dovre Group Plc Inside information May 22, 2025, at 2 pm

Markku Taskinen has been appointed as the CEO of Suvic Oy, a subsidiary of Dovre

Markku Taskinen has been appointed as the new CEO of Suvic Oy, succeeding Ville Vesanen. He will assume the position at the latest on September 22, 2025. The planning of the future composition and role structure of the company's management team will begin immediately, and the outcome will be announced by autumn. Taskinen joins Suvic from the position of CEO at Hartela Pohjois-Suomi Oy. He has a solid background in the construction project business, and for the past 15 years he has carried commercial responsibility for large operations. He holds a Master of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Oulu.

"The scale of Suvic's business and especially the size of the projects delivered by the company have grown rapidly in recent years. This growth has created a need to renew our management practices and to strengthen the organization's overall ability to meet the operational demands of large-scale projects," says Sanna Outa-Ollila, Acting CEO of Dovre Group Plc. "Markku is a seasoned leader in project-based business. In addition to best practices from the industry, he carries strong expertise in target-driven financial management of projects. Suvic's personnel have a wealth of skills and strengths, equipping the company with a solid foundation for success," Outa-Ollila continues.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the outgoing CEO Ville Vesanen for his tireless and selfless efforts in supporting Suvic's growth and in building a high-quality network of clients and subcontractors. Ville will continue to develop the company's business as a key member of the renewed management team," Outa-Ollila adds.

"I'm excited to take on my new role at Suvic Oy. The construction of renewable energy has become a significant industry both in Finland and more broadly across the Nordic countries. I'm very much looking forward to the opportunity to contribute to the development of this field together with Suvic's skilled and committed team. This role offers an excellent opportunity to make use of my previous experience and expertise in the construction sector. I believe they will help support the achievement of the organization's strategic goals and contribute to Suvic's long-term success," says Markku Taskinen.

Suvic is a company specialized in the construction of renewable energy. Its current projects include, among others, the 54-turbine Rajamäenkylä wind farm, a battery storage facility in Kalanti, a 100 MWp solar park in Eurajoki, and the Vinliden wind farm in Sweden.

For additional information, please contact:

Dovre Group Plc

Sanna Outa-Ollila, Acting CEO

tel. +358 20 436 2000

sanna.outa-ollila@dovregroup.com

Dovre Group is a provider of renewable energy project development and construction projects in wind, solar, battery energy storage systems and heat pump facilities in the Nordic countries through Group companies Suvic Oy and Renetec Oy. In addition, Proha Oy provides project management software with related services and eSite provides industrial virtual reality services. Net sales for the Group in 2024 were 99.3 MEUR and it employs around 200 people. Website: www.dovregroup.com

Suvic founded in Oulu in 2017, operates in the Nordic countries with a focus on renewable energy construction. The company introduces new and innovative practices in design, construction, and project management. Its current projects include Renewable Power Capital Ltd.'s Storhöjden and Vitberget wind farms (Kramfors, Sweden), Vinliden Vindkraft AB's Vinliden North and South wind farms (Lycksele, Sweden), OX2's Rajamäenkylä wind farm (Isojoki & Karijoki), EPV Aurinkovoima Oy's Heinineva solar park (Lapua), Alight's Eurajoki solar park (Luvia), Fortum's heat pump plants for data center areas in Kirkkonummi and Espoo, as well as Renewable Power Capital Ltd.'s BESS project in Uusikaupunki. Website: www.suvic.fi

