Dovre Group Plc: Dovre appoints Olli-Pekka Vanhanen as Group CFO

Interim Development Director Olli-Pekka Vanhanen has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Dovre Group Plc, effective July 1, 2025. His areas of responsibility will include business control, accounting, financing and investor relations for Dovre Group and all group companies, including Suvic Oy.

Vanhanen will also replace the current Group CFO Hans Sten on the Executive team of Dovre Group Plc. Sten announced his resignation in March 2025 and will leave his position at the end of June 2025. He will remain available to support the handover to Vanhanen during Q3. The current CFO of Suvic Oy, Ville Kemppinen, will likewise remain committed to ensuring a seamless transition.

"In March 2025, Dovre made two announcements regarding upcoming changes in management, first at Suvic and shortly thereafter at Dovre Group Plc," says Sanna Outa-Ollila, Acting CEO of Dovre Group. "We saw this as an opportunity to move from having two CFOs within the group to having just one, thereby increasing transparency and efficiency. However, I could not have counted on finding someone who would be able to closely support Suvic's business while also mastering the compliance requirements of a listed group of companies. Now, I am extremely happy to welcome Olli-Pekka on board. He has the skill, ambition and character to succeed in this role, and I look forward to our cooperation," Outa-Ollila continues.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Hans Sten once again for having been such a key player on the Dovre Group executive team. It has been a pleasure working with him and I wish him all the best in the future," adds Outa-Ollila. "Furthermore, I would like to extend my appreciation to Ville Kemppinen for his remarkable contribution towards the growth of Suvic's business."

Before joining Dovre as an Interim Development Director in May 2025, Olli-Pekka Vanhanen was the CFO of Footbalance Group. Prior to that, he held the CFO position at several organizations including Elcoteq, Valmet Automotive, Maillefer Extrusion, Raute, and Oras. He has more than 30 years of versatile international and domestic experience in finance management and business controlling roles. He holds a master's degree in accounting from the Turku School of Business Administration and Economics.

Combining the CFO roles of Dovre Group and the main subsidiary Suvic Oy will allow the finance function to cooperate seamlessly across the group. Suvic's further growth will benefit from the continuous guidance and support from Dovre, while the Group will have the transparency needed to provide it.

Dovre Group is a provider of renewable energy project development and construction projects in wind, solar, battery energy storage systems and heat pump facilities in the Nordic countries through Group companies Suvic Oy and Renetec Oy. In addition, Proha Oy provides project management software with related services and eSite provides industrial virtual reality services. Net sales for the Group in 2024 were 99.3 MEUR and it employs around 200 people. Website: www.dovregroup.com

Suvic founded in Oulu in 2017, operates in the Nordic countries with a focus on renewable energy construction. The company introduces new and innovative practices in design, construction, and project management. Its current projects include Renewable Power Capital Ltd.'s Storhöjden and Vitberget wind farms (Kramfors, Sweden), Vinliden Vindkraft AB's Vinliden North and South wind farms (Lycksele, Sweden), OX2's Rajamäenkylä wind farm (Isojoki & Karijoki), EPV Aurinkovoima Oy's Heinineva solar park (Lapua), Alight's Eurajoki solar park (Luvia), Fortum's heat pump plants for data center areas in Kirkkonummi and Espoo, as well as Renewable Power Capital Ltd.'s BESS project in Uusikaupunki. Website: www.suvic.fi

