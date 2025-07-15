

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's consumer price inflation increased slightly as initially estimated in June, the latest data from Statistics Poland showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index climbed 4.1 percent year-over-year in June, slightly faster than the 4.0 percent in May. That was in line with the flash data published on June 30.



Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 4.9 percent annually in June, and housing and utility costs surged by 10.5 percent. Meanwhile, transport charges were 6.0 percent less expensive.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rebounded 0.1 percent in June versus a 0.2 percent fall in May, as estimated.



