

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The yen declined to a record low of 185.72 against the Swiss franc and a 1-year low of 172.74 against the euro, from early highs of 180.83 and 172.26, respectively.



Against the pound, the U.S. dollar and the NZ dollar, the yen edged to 198.76, 147.82 and 88.62 from early highs of 198.21, 147.55 and 88.20, respectively.



Against the Australia and the Canadian dollars, the yen slid to more than 5-month lows of 97.08 and 107.96 from early highs of 96.55 and 107.772, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 187.00 against the franc, 173.00 against the euro, 200.00 against the pound, 148.00 against the greenback, 89.00 against the kiwi, 98.00 against the aussie and 109.00 against the loonie.



