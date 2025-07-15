

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 15.07.2025 - 11.00 am



- BARCLAYS RAISES BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PRICE TARGET TO 4500 (4100)P - 'OVERWEIGHT' - BARCLAYS RAISES HALMA PRICE TARGET TO 3540 (3450) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - BERENBERG CUTS ECORA RESOURCES PRICE TARGET TO 120 (130) PENCE - 'BUY' - BERENBERG CUTS OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PRICE TARGET TO 2500 (2600) PENCE - 'BUY' - DEUTSCHE BANK RESEARCH STARTS BOKU WITH 'BUY' - PRICE TARGET 320 PENCE - GOLDMAN RAISES CONVATEC PRICE TARGET TO 340 (330) PENCE - 'BUY' - GOLDMAN RAISES LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PRICE TARGET TO 13120 (12700) PENCE - 'BUY' - JPMORGAN CUTS OXFORD BIOMEDICA PRICE TARGET TO 400 (490) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - UBS CUTS PRUDENTIAL PRICE TARGET TO 1200 (1220) PENCE - 'BUY'



