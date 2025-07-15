

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Blackrock Inc. (BLK) released a profit for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.593 billion, or $10.19 per share. This compares with $1.495 billion, or $9.99 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Blackrock Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.883 billion or $12.05 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $10.60 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 12.9% to $5.423 billion from $4.805 billion last year.



Blackrock Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



