

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding (ZK) has entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger with Geely Automobile Holdings and Keystone Mergersub, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Geely. Keystone Mergersub will merge with and into ZEEKR Intelligent Technology, with ZEEKR Intelligent Technology continuing as the surviving entity and becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of Geely.



If completed, the merger will result in ZEEKR becoming a privately held company wholly owned by Geely and the Zeekr ADSs will no longer be listed on the New York Stock Exchange.



