

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $1.391 billion, or $1.93 per share. This compares with $1.143 billion, or $1.52 per share, last year.



Excluding items, The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.94 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.75 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.4% to $5.028 billion from $4.597 billion last year.



The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



