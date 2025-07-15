Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2025) - BluMetric Environmental Inc. (TSXV: BLM) (OTCQX: BLMWF) ("BluMetric" or "the Company"), an engineering WaterTech and full-service environmental consulting firm, announced it has signed multiple contracts to supply a Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) based wastewater treatment system for a Bahamian resort, and an expansion of an existing MBR plant at a Texas commercial housing development.

"We continue seeing strong interest and repeat business for our WaterTech systems in the Caribbean and Southern United States," said Scott MacFabe, CEO of BluMetric. "The Bahamian facility will be our tenth wastewater facility delivered and is among the largest in terms of capacity. Overall, these wins reinforce our ability to cost-effectively deliver complete water cycle solutions covering desalination, potable water, and wastewater treatment."

The contracts, valued at a total of approximately CA$1.8 million (US$1.3 million), will treat 120,000 gallons per day (GPD) of wastewater at the Bahamian resort and increase capacity to 300,000 GPD at the Texas development. It will be executed by the Company's WaterTech USA division in Gainesville, Florida, and is expected to be delivered and commissioned within the next twelve months.

This order builds on previous announcements within the same regions and highlights the demand for new and improved water infrastructure from tourism and housing development growth. Wastewater treatment helps protect public health, safeguard the environment, and ensure the sustainable management of water resources.

About BluMetric Environmental Inc.

BluMetric Environmental Inc. is a publicly traded environmental consulting and engineering company with expertise across professional and trade disciplines and technologies that allow for the design, fabrication and delivery of sustainable solutions to environmental and water challenges. BluMetric has more than 220 employees operating in ten offices and over 45 years of expertise. Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, BluMetric's team of industry experts serves Commercial and Industrial, Military, Mining and Government clients.

