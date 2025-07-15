Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2025) - Gladiator Metals Corp (TSXV: GLAD) (OTCQB: GDTRF) (FSE: ZX7) ("Gladiator" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its recent three hole (515m) drill program at its Best Chance prospect, that evaluated near surface high-grade copper skarn mineralization along the 2-km long Arctic Chief Trend, a high priority target within the Company's 35km long Whitehorse Copper Belt.

Mineralized intercepts in first pass drilling point to an emerging discovery at the Best Chance prospect within the Arctic Chief trend; with further drilling planned to follow up.

Significant drill intercepts from recent drilling conducted at Best Chance include:

ACG-009 returned 77.25m @ 0.70% Cu from 2.75m plus 0.04 g/t Au, 7.18 g/t Ag & 8 ppm Mo including: 18m @ 1.10% Cu from 28m plus 0.06 g/t Au, 12.04 g/t Ag & 4 ppm Mo

ACG-008 returned 13.38m @ 0.85% Cu from 7.62m plus 0.03 g/t Au, 4.46 g/t Ag & 33 ppm Mo including: 9.38m @ 1.00% Cu from 7.62m plus 0.02 g/t Au, 2.89 g/t Ag & 46 ppm Mo

ACG-008D1 returned 2.59m @ 3.95% Cu from 8.66m plus 0.08 g/t Au, 19.15 g/t Ag & 10 ppm Mo

Noteworthy intercepts of unmined mineralization from historical drilling at Best Chance1 includes:

51.66m @ 0.67% Cu from 12.13m - BCH-006



14.33m @ 1.33% Cu from 46.48m, and 3.05m @ 3.45% Cu from 80.28m and 20.18m @ 1.50% Cu from 88.51m - BCH-010



31.39m @ 1.04% Cu from 54.32m, including 9.14m @ 2.39% Cu - BCH 015



46.27m @ 1.01% Cu from 24.38m , including 25.30m @ 1.37% Cu - BCH 023



12.59m @ 1.09% Cu from 9.30m, and 15.94m @ 3.19% Cu from 29.96m, & 9.69m @ 1.15% Cu from 73.61m - BCH-024

Recently processed gravity data further reinforce and solidify the emerging potential of the broader Arctic Chief Trend (Figure 1).

Additional assay results for eleven drillholes (2,695m) has been recently completed at the Arctic Chief Prospect (which include historic mining open cut pits), with results expected in the coming weeks.

1 Refer Announcement "Exploration to Commence at the Artic Chief Trend" - November 2, 2023

Gladiator CEO, Jason Bontempo commented:

"Drill hole ACG-009 has significantly broadened the breadth and size of near surface, high-grade copper mineralization previously intersected from surface at Best Chance.

Best Chance is now showing potential strike and width similar in size to the Cowley Park Prospect but with only 10 drill holes completed by Gladiator to date it has become an advanced priority prospect within the Whitehorse Copper Belt to unlock potential near surface high grade copper resources.

This result at Best Chance highlights the underexplored resource potential of the >2km Arctic Chief mineralized trend that has been mapped on surface but remains undrilled and sits within the highly prospective 35km long Whitehorse Copper Belt".

BEST CHANCE DRILLING

Gladiator has received assay results for 3 diamond drill holes (ACG-008, ACG-008D1 and ACG-009) for 515m (Figure 1) at the Best Chance prospect within the 2.5km long Arctic Chief Trend. This drill program was designed to:

confirm and test the continuity of near surface, high-grade copper mineralization observed on surface at Best Chance for future high-grade copper resource definition; and

test significant exploration upside including extensions to known high-grade copper skarn mineralization and test sub-parallel trends.

Mineralization reported is consistent both with high-grade copper-gold-magnetite skarn mineralization previously mined at the Arctic Chief deposit 1.5km to the south of Best Chance. However, broad widths of high-grade copper-silicate skarns were also encountered as part of Gladiator's first pass drilling at Best Chance. This is significant as these mineralized bodies do not display the same high tenor magnetic signatures to that of the little Chief & Artic Chief Deposits and are found on the gradient away from previously mined magnetite-skarn bodies. As such these results highlight the underexplored resource potential of the >2km Arctic Chief mineralized trend that has been mapped on surface but remains predominantly undrilled.

Significant Intercepts from ACG-008, ACG-008D1 and ACG-009:

ACG-009 returned 77.25m @ 0.70% Cu from 2.75m plus 0.04 g/t Au, 7.18 g/t Ag & 8 ppm Mo including: 18m @ 1.10% Cu from 28m plus 0.06 g/t Au, 12.04 g/t Ag & 4 ppm Mo

ACG-008 returned 13.38m @ 0.85% Cu from 7.62m plus 0.03 g/t Au, 4.46 g/t Ag & 33 ppm Mo including: 9.38m @ 1.00% Cu from 7.62m plus 0.02 g/t Au, 2.89 g/t Ag & 46 ppm Mo

ACG-008D1 returned 2.59m @ 3.95% Cu from 8.66m plus 0.08 g/t Au, 19.15 g/t Ag & 10 ppm Mo

A recently completed gravimetric survey (May 2025) at the Arctic Chief Trend highlighted a broadly NS-oriented, 2-km long trend of elevated density response linking historically explored areas within the Arctic Chief Trend.

This higher density trend links historical exploration areas and workings such as Arctic Chief, Best Chance and Grafter. This suggests these areas may form part of a larger connected system within the 2.5-km long trend.

Figure 1 - Drill Collar locations from recent drilling at Best Chance overlaid over recently completed gravity survey image completed over the "Artic Chief Trend", with a comparison to the Cowley mineralized shell for size comparison.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1930/258777_530afcdb04d47a6d_002full.jpg

These results are highly encouraging; and additional geological fieldwork is currently underway to verify the potential significance of this recently identified density anomaly that lies within the broader Arctic Chief Trend.

Hole ID Depth East North Dip Azim Note From To Interval

(m) Cu

(%) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Mo

(ppm) ACG-008 160.02 493,326 6,726,441 -43 45

7.62 21.00 13.38 0.85 0.03 4.46 33











Incl. 7.62 17.00 9.38 1.00 0.02 2.89 46 ACG-008D1 150.88 493,326 6,726,439 -59 43

8.66 11.25 2.59 3.95 0.08 19.15 10













46.00 54.00 8.00 0.47 0.04 8.03 2 ACG-009 204.22 493,393 6,726,352 -64 306

2.75 80.00 77.25 0.70 0.04 7.18 8











Incl. 2.75 8.00 5.25 1.40 0.04 2.56 60











And 28 46.00 18.00 1.10 0.06 12.04 4

Table 1: Recently returned drill assay results from Best Chance. Note that the quoted Intersections are reported as interval widths and not true width. True widths of the intersected mineralized skarn system is complex, with different grade distributions present related to the form of the contact between the granodiorite and sedimentary units as well different vein generations and orientations within the various intervals.

FURTHER INFORMATION

In May 2025, Aurora Geosciences completed ground-based gravity surveys on behalf of Gladiator, covering the Arctic Chief Trend. The program was designed to assist in target definition and support drill hole planning, particularly in areas of shallow till cover. The survey was conducted on 100m x 20m survey spacings with areas of early interest closed to 50m x 20m spacing. Data was interpreted and inverted by Southern Geosciences Ltd (Perth, Australia).

The gravity survey measures variations in the Earth's gravitational field to identify subsurface variations in density. Copper skarn mineralization in the Whitehorse district has a significantly higher density than surrounding country rock and so sub-surface anomalism provides information for first pass drilling to define if high-density bodies that may represent areas of prospective mineralization.

Instrumentation used in the survey consists of two Scintrex gravimeters and two Leica RTK GPS receivers.

EXPLORATION STRATEGY

The ongoing drilling at Cowley Park is part of a planned 29,000m drill program targeting high-grade copper skarns throughout the Whitehorse Copper Belt before the end of Q4 2025. Drilling is designed with the following objectives:

1 - Advancing Cowley Park to resource definition and expansion:

Cowley Resource Target: Establish initial drilling framework for an inferred resource at Cowley Park.

Cowley Exploration: Targeting upside potential for further copper-skarn mineralization at Cowley Park.

2 - Exploration drilling at:

Chiefs Trend: Highlight further high-grade, near-term copper resource potential by testing near historic mine exploration upside.

Best Chance: Drill test of outcropping high-grade, magnetite-copper skarn mineralization and broader widths of copper-silicate skarn and test continuity of mineralization between the Best Chance and Arctic Chief prospects.

Arctic Chief: Highlight continuity of high-grade near surface copper and gold mineralization for future resource drilling.

Cub Trend Exploration: Highlight continuity of high-grade, near surface, copper and gold mineralization for future resource drilling.

Drilling will be supported by planned geophysical programs including Induced Polarization (ongoing), Electromagnetic and Gravity surveys to help refine drill targeting in the prospect areas and highlight undiscovered areas of exploration potential.

THE WHITEHORSE COPPER PROJECT

The Whitehorse Copper Project is an advanced-stage high grade copper (Cu), molybdenum (Mo), silver (Ag) and gold (Au) skarn exploration project in the Yukon Territory, Canada.

Copper mineralization was first discovered in 1897 on the Whitehorse Copper Belt and comprises over 30 copper-related, primarily skarn occurrences covering an area of 35km long by 5 km wide on the western margin of Whitehorse City, Yukon.

Exploration and mining development have been carried out intermittently since 1897 with the main production era lasting between 1967 and 1982 where production from primarily the Little Chief deposit totalled 267,500,000 pounds copper, 225,000 ounces of gold and 2,838,000 ounces of silver from 11.1 million tons of mineralized material milled (Watson, 1984). The Whitehorse Copper Project is accessible by numerous access roads and trails located within 2 km of the South Klondike Highway and the Alaska Highway. An extensive network of historical gravel exploration and haul roads exists throughout the project area, providing excellent access to the claim package. Access to existing electric power facilities is available through the main Yukon power grid.

Project Highlights

Advanced 35km long high-grade copper belt.

Located on western margin of infrastructure rich Whitehorse City, Territory of Yukon

More than 14,000m completed to date in 2025 at the cornerstone Cowley Park project (assays pending) and more than 3,000 at the Chiefs Trend and Arctic Chief Trend (assays pending)

A further 20,000m diamond drilling planned in 2025 with three diamond drill rigs currently operating.

Targeting to report maiden high-grade copper NI 43-101 compliant resources, Q2 2026.

The Project area was a previous producer at Little Chief deposit and other deposits.

Between 1967-82 Hudson Bay Mining & Smelting, mined 10.5mt at 1.5% Cu plus 0.75g/t Au (Watson P.H. (1984) The Whitehorse Copper Belt - A Compilation. Yukon Geological Survey, Open File 1984-1).

Key Institutional Investors - Dynamic, Mackenzie, Macquarie Bank and Orimco.

QA / QC

Drilling completed by Gladiator is irregularly spaced to test parts of the mineralized systems, holes were directionally surveyed utilising a North Seeking Gyro direction tool. Drill collars are subsequently surveyed utilising a high-accuracy RTK DGPS or DeviSite system. Diamond drilling is usually cased, then cored utilising HTW diameter before reducing at shallow depth in stable ground to NTW diameter drill core.

Mineralized quoted intersections are reported as interval widths and not true width. True widths of the intersected mineralized skarn system is complex making an estimate of the true width unreliable. This is due to different grade distributions and angle geometries present related to the form or outline of the contact between the granodiorite and sedimentary units as well different vein paragenesis and orientations within the various intervals. Where possible, drilling is conducted perpendicular to interpreted mineralization.

Upon drilling of diamond core, Gladiator undertakes geological logging, marking up of lineal length of the core, recording core recovery, and Geotech measurements such as RQD's and taking core photographs.

Based on the geological logging, core is then marked up for sampling with a new sampling ticket that matches the submitted sample for analysis at the start of the sample interval, the drill core is then cut in half utilizing a core saw equipped with a diamond saw blade. The core samples are then sent for analysis and the remaining half core retained for future reference. Certified Reference Materials (CRMs) or known blank material is placed within the sampling sequence at a nominal sampling rate of at least 1 in 25 samples to monitor the Laboratory.

Samples are submitted to the Whitehorse based prep facility of ALS Global Laboratory (Canada). Samples subject to this release were crushed to 70% less than 2mm before pulverizing to better than 85% passing <75 microns. Assay pulps are then transported by ALS to the Vancouver (Langley) facility to be analysed. On occasions where the whitehorse prep facility has reduced capacity to complete preparation of the samples within a timely manner, samples may be forwarded by ALS Global to their Langley facility for preparation utilising the same method as described above.

Samples were then analysed by ALS method ME-ICP61 (34 Element Aqua Regia with ICP-MS finish), with over limits for Cu analysed by method CU-OG62 (Aqua Regia with ICP-MS finish). Au is analysed by ALS method AU-AA25 (Ore Grade Au 30g Fire Assay AA Finish). As part of this process, Gladiator also captures the required sampling metadata to potentially utilize the core and analysis for any future requirements if deemed acceptable. The QA/QC meets the current required standards under reporting instruments, such as National Instrument 43-101. At this point, Gladiator regards the data collected from this exercise as reliable for the purposes of identifying future exploration targets and may be used to inform future drilling and exploration campaigns.

As part of this process, Gladiator also captures the required sampling metadata to potentially utilize the core and analysis for any future requirements if deemed acceptable. Further drilling will need to be completed by Gladiator at some stage to confirm the reliability or usability of this data in the future including but not limited to twinning of reported mineralization. This may be required as Gladiator may not be able to confirm the accuracy of the stated drill collar location or be able to re-enter the holes to confirm depths and undertake directional surveys, or that the QA/QC might not meet the current required standards under reporting instruments, such as National Instrument 43-101. At this point, the Company is treating the data collected from this exercise as reliable for the purposes of identifying future exploration targets and may be used to inform future drilling and exploration campaigns.

References:

Watson P.H. (1984) The Whitehorse Copper Belt - A Compilation. Yukon Geological Survey, Open File 1984-1.(https://data.geology.gov.yk.ca/Reference/42011InfoTab)

Tenney D. (1981) - The Whitehorse Copper Belt: Mining, Exploration and Geology (1967-1980).

(https://ia801705.us.archive.org/23/items/whitehorsecopper00tenn/whitehorsecopper00tenn.pdf)

Marketing Services Agreement

The Company has entered into an agreement dated July 15, 2025, with Triomphe Holdings Ltd. (dba Capital Analytica) ("Capital Analytica") for investor relations and communication services.

The agreement with Capital Analytica (the "Capital Analytica Agreement") has an initial term of six months, commencing June 1, 2025, under which the Company will pay Capital Analytica $120,000.

The services to be provided under the Capital Analytica Agreement include ongoing capital markets consultation, ongoing social media consultation regarding engagement and enhancement, social sentiment reporting, social engagement reporting, discussion forum monitoring and reporting, corporate video dissemination, and other related investor relations services.

Jeff French, who is arms-length to the Company, is the principal of Capital Analytica and will be responsible for all activities related to Capital Analytica and the services it provides under the Capital Analytica Agreement. Capital Analytica currently has no direct or indirect interest in the securities of the Company, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

Qualified Person

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared or reviewed and approved by Kell Nielsen, the Company's Vice President Exploration, a "qualified person" as defined by NI 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Jason Bontempo"

Jason Bontempo

Director & CEO

For further information contact:

Caitlin Cheadle, Investor Relations

+1-778-403-5139

ccheadle@gladiatormetals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Certain of the statements and information in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information". Any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "estimates", "intends", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) that are not statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information.

Forward-looking statements or information are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements or information, including, without limitation, the need for additional capital by the Company through financings, and the risk that such funds may not be raised; the speculative nature of exploration and the stages of the Company's properties; the effect of changes in commodity prices; regulatory risks that development of the Company's material properties will not be acceptable for social, environmental or other reasons; availability of equipment (including drills) and personnel to carry out work programs; and that each stage of work will be completed within expected time frames. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements or information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

The Company's forward-looking statements and information are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this news release, and other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements and information if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements or information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/258777

SOURCE: Gladiator Metals Corp.