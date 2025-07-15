Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2025) - Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: MGM) (OTCQB: MGMLF) (FSE: M3G) ("Maple Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report final assay results from sixteen (16) additional drill holes completed during the 12,240-metre ("m") 2025 winter drill campaign (the "Program") at its 100%-owned Douay Gold Project ("Douay") located along the Casa Berardi-Douay Gold Trend in Québec, Canada. Step-out drilling in the 531 Zone and the Nika Zone continues to confirm significant extensions of high-grade gold zones well below the current Douay mineral resource estimate ("MRE") conceptual pit shells, demonstrating the potential for bulk tonnage underground gold mineralization at depth (see Figures 1 and 2 for drill hole locations and Table 1 for complete assay results).

Highlights:

In the 531 Zone, all five (5) step-out drill holes returned zones of high-grade gold mineralization starting from 200 m below the defined mineralization and conceptual pit shell in the current Douay MRE, including: Drill hole DO-25-351, which intersected 4.87 grams per tonne gold ("g/t Au") over 15.0 m ( from 393 m), including 11.25 g/t Au over 5.0 m ; Drill hole DO-25-352, which intersected 3.66 g/t Au over 11.4 m (from 593.7 m), including 11.04 g/t Au over 2.85 m , within a broader mineralized envelope that returned 1.41 g/t Au over 49.5 m ; and Drill hole DO-25-349, which intersected 3.00 g/t Au over 10.8 m (from 639.2 m), including 4.51 g/t Au over 5 m .

In the Nika Zone, five (5) drill holes were completed to follow-up on drill hole DO-25-338, which intersected 2.10 g/t Au over 108.6 m (from 537.4 m), including 3.15 g/t Au over 55.8 m , and including 5.16 g/t Au over 17 m in a significant (300-m) down-plunge step-out from the nearest drilling in the Nika Zone and well below the defined mineralization and conceptual pit shell in the current Douay MRE (see Company news release dated April 3, 2025), including: Drill hole DO-25-54Ext, an extension of drill hole DO-11-54, which intersected 2.21 g/t Au over 31 m (from 697 m), including 2.93 g/t Au over 20 m , and including 5.54 g/t Au over 7 m , within a broader mineralized envelope that returned 1.26 g/t Au over 60 m Four (4) additional step-out drill holes all confirmed a broad alteration corridor that hosts gold mineralization to a depth of 600 m below the Douay MRE conceptual pit shell.

The 531 Zone and Nika Zone extensions represent two new high-priority targets for the Company and both targets remain open in multiple directions.

"The Company's inaugural drill program under new leadership has delivered exciting results and achieved all our stated objectives," stated Kiran Patankar, Maple Gold's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Step-out drilling success in multiple zones points to the significant potential for high-grade extensions of the existing Douay deposit. It also validates our improved geological and targeting models and supports further resource growth and new discovery potential, all of which are key drivers of shareholder value. With our summer exploration season well underway and plans for additional drilling and an updated MRE later this year, H2 2025 is expected to be a busy news flow period with several important questions being answered."

Ian Cunningham-Dunlop, Maple Gold's Vice President, Technical Services, added: "The encouraging 2025 Douay winter drill program results are a testament to hard work and dedication of our revamped exploration team over the past year. We now have a much clearer understanding of the high-grade mineralization controls within the Douay resource area and have shown that gold mineralization and an associated fenite-hematite-albite-pyrite alteration zone extends to significant depths below the current MRE conceptual pit shells with the potential for bulk tonnage underground mineable grades. The Company is planning additional step-out drilling in the 531 Zone and Nika Zone later this year and we are excited about the potential for these zones to deliver additional pit-constrained and underground resources going forward."

Program Details

The Company approved a minimum of 10,000 m of diamond drilling with one drill rig at Douay starting in January 2025. Based on encouraging early results, particularly from drill hole DO-25-338 in the Nika Zone, the Program was expanded in March 2025 to 12,000 m using two drill rigs. The Program focused on de-risking and expanding the Douay MRE (70% of total meterage) with a particular focus on understanding the controls and demonstrating lateral and vertical continuity of known high-grade mineralization through systematic step-outs. The Program also tested new regional targets along strike from the Douay MRE along parallel structures and key lithologic breaks (30% of total meterage).

Between January 14, 2025 and May 28, 2025, the Company completed 21 diamond drill holes totaling 12,240 m (see Table 2 for Program summary). Reported assay results in this news release include five (5) follow-up holes completed on a recently defined high-grade, bulk tonnage target in the Nika Zone; five (5) holes in the 531 Zone; three (3) holes in the Porphyry West Zone; and one (1) hole each in the Porphyry Central Zone, Central Zone, and Douay Quest regional target.

The Program was completed on time, under budget and with no lost time incidents due to project efficiencies and lower-than-expected drilling and camp costs. All-in direct drilling costs were $300/m (vs. $400/m budgeted). The Company utilized Major Drilling for contract diamond drilling services and Explo-Logik Inc. for project support and contract exploration services. All assay results from the Program have now been received and reported.

Key Program achievements include:

Validation of the Company's year-long data compilation and drill targeting exercise with gold mineralization intersected in all 21 drill holes supporting potential resource conversion and growth ;

Significant extension of high-grade gold zones well below the current Douay MRE conceptual pit shells in the 531 Zone and Nika Zone (200 m and 600 m extensions, respectively) demonstrating the potential for bulk tonnage underground gold mineralization at depth ;

Improved understanding of structural controls on high-grade gold mineralization through the collection and detailed analysis of oriented drill core data and the definition of a moderately southeast plunging intersection lineation between early east-southeast trending sericitic shears and late pyrite-chlorite+/-calcite brittle fractures;

Development of more robust 3D lithostructural, alteration and mineralization models to help guide future Douay exploration as well as a planned MRE update in H2 2025; and

Successful execution with continued focus on project efficiencies, cost saving measures and safety performance.

Figure 1. Plan view map of the Douay mineralized zones, 2022 MRE outline and pit limits, 2025 completed drill holes and reported intercepts.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3077/258844_31ab7d755410dbb2_001full.jpg

Figure 2. North-looking Douay composite longitudinal section with 2022 MRE blocks, 2025 drill target areas, and 2025 completed drill holes and reported intercepts, and highlighted assay results.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3077/258844_31ab7d755410dbb2_002full.jpg

Discussion of 531 Zone Results

The 531 Zone is located in the eastern portion of the Douay MRE (see Figure 1) adjacent to Highway 109. In September 2021, drill hole DO-21-310 returned 8.8 g/t Au over 28.5 m (from 295 m), including 12.7 g/t Au over 10 m (see Company news release dated September 9, 2021). The Company drilled five (5) step-out holes during the Program aimed at extending similar high-grade gold mineralization.

The 531 Zone hosts two (or more) high-grade gold subparallel mineralized horizons, trending ESE with a steep SSW dip, spaced up to 70 m apart, characterized by strongly albitized basalt, infiltrated by syenite dykes, and sub-millimetre scale disseminated and fracture-controlled pyrite. A northern horizon differs with the gold mineralization hosted within 0.5-5 m thick chert beds with the highest-grade core of the zone found in the hanging wall to an impermeable ultramafic volcanic rock which acts as a barrier for gold distribution. The 531 Zone exhibits similarities to the Nika Zone in that gold mineralization is associated with syenite dikes related to the Douay Intrusive Complex ("DIC") within an area underlain by mafic to ultramafic volcanic rocks with multiple interflow sedimentary (argillite and cherty) horizons.

Holes DO-25-348/350/352 were drilled to test a possible moderate plunge to the southeast (the "Nika Plunge") (see Figure 3) and returned strong zones of gold mineralization beginning at and up to 200 m below the current Douay MRE conceptual pit floor (in the hanging wall to the ultramafic unit) and returned:

1.67 g/t Au over 16 m (from 372 m), including 3.41 g/t Au over 4 m , within a broader envelope of mineralization that returned 0.66 g/t Au over 104 m , in hole DO-25-348, and

1.45 g/t Au over 38.9 m (from 467 m), including 1.96 g/t Au over 20.8 m, including 2.54 g/t Au over 12.0 m, and 1.41 g/t Au over 49.5 m (from 576 m), including 3.66 g/t Au over 11.4 m, including 11.04 g/t Au over 2.85 m, in hole DO-25-352.

Holes DO-25-349 and 351 were drilled to test a moderate westerly to southwesterly plunge to the high-grade mineralization, possibly related to an earlier folding event. Both holes intersected promising gold zones at targeted depths in 400 m and 200 m respective step-outs below the current Douay MRE conceptual pit floor in the immediate hanging wall to the steeply southwest dipping ultramafic unit (Figure 4) and returned:

4.87 g/t Au over 15 m (from 393 m), including 11.25 g/t Au over 5 m , in hole DO-25-351, and

3.00 g/t Au over 10.8 m, including 4.51 g/t Au over 5 m, including 12.6 g/t Au over 1.0 m, in hole DO-25-349.

The 531 Zone remains open in multiple directions with potential west, southwest and southeast plunge controls on high-grade zones and the opportunity to add to the existing mineral resource base is considered excellent.

Figure 3. North-looking 531 Zone Longitudinal Section with 2025 Drill Holes

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3077/258844_maplefig3.jpg



Figure 4. West-looking 531 Zone Cross Section with 2025 Drill Holes DO-25-348 and DO-25-352

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3077/258844_31ab7d755410dbb2_004full.jpg

Discussion of Nika Zone Results

The Nika Zone lies in the northwestern portion of the Douay MRE (see Figure 1) and is geologically similar to the main Porphyry Zone, as both zones are hosted within a mixed basalt-syenite intrusive sequence, including thick syenitic dykes that are well mineralized. In May 2021, drill hole DO-21-282X returned 1.58 g/t Au over 132 m (from 185.5 m), including 1.76 g/t Au over 100.3 m, including 5.49 g/t Au over 9.6 m, which was the best intersection reported in the Nika Zone at the time (see Company news release dated May 26, 2021).

In April 2025, the Company reported step-out drill hole DO-25-338, located 300-m down-plunge from drill hole DO-21-282X (see Figure 5), which returned 2.10 g/t Au over 108.6 m (from 495 m), including 3.15 g/t Au over 55.8 m, including 6.15 g/t over 7.8 m, and including 5.16 g/t Au over 17.0 m, and represents the best hole drilled to date in the Nika Zone based on gold accumulation (grade x thickness).

Gold mineralization at the Nika Zone is hosted within strongly fenite-altered (K-feldspar, amphibole, magnetite), hematized and albitized syenite, with hydrothermal breccias creating a fracture network filled by fine quartz, carbonate, 5-10% disseminated pyrite (locally 15%), and chlorite (see Plate 1). 3D modeling of the fenitized alteration corridor by the Company has shown an approximate orientation of ESE and with steep dip to the SSW. The intersection lineation between early east-southeast trending sericitic shears and late pyrite-chlorite+/-calcite brittle fractures suggests a moderately plunging control on higher-grade mineralization to the southeast (i.e. the Nika Plunge). The Nika Zone remains open in multiple directions and is a high priority for the Company.

Five (5) step-out drill holes were completed during the Program to follow-up on hole DO-25-338 by testing areas up-plunge, down-plunge and laterally to establish continuity of the broader fenitized alteration corridor and confirm the potential plunge of the high-grade corridor as supported by detailed core orientation data suggesting a moderate linear plunge to the southeast (see Figure 5). All five (5) holes returned gold mineralization as follows:

Hole DO-25-54Ext was an extension of hole DO-11-54 from 370.0 m to 900.0 m to test the area 30 m north of hole DO-25-338. Hole DO-25-54Ext returned an encouraging 1.26 g/t Au over 60 m (from 669 m), including 2.21 g/t Au over 31 m , including 2.93 g/t Au over 20 m , and including 5.54 g/t Au over 7 m.

Hole DO-25-338W1 was a wedge from hole DO-25-338W1 to test the area 25 m up-dip from DO-25-338. Hole DO-25-338W1 returned a broad zone of gold mineralization averaging 0.29 g/t Au over 114.3 m , including 0.44 g/t Au over 17.3 m .

Hole DO-25-345 was drilled approximately halfway between hole DO21-282X and hole DO-25-338W1, within an untested 275 m gap. The hole intersected very extensive fenitized zone which returned 0.38 g/t Au over 262.0 m, including individual intervals of 1.12 g/t Au over 12.8 m, 1.50 g/t Au over 8.9 m, and 1.10 g/t Au over 18.0 m, including 2.04 g/t Au over 5.6 m.

Hole DO-25-346 was drilled 50 m southeast of hole DO-25-338 and returned 0.46 g/t Au over 25.0 m and may have drilled over the plunge of the higher-grade portion of the zone.

Hole DO-25-347 was drilled below hole DO-25-338 and, due a steepening of stratigraphy, intersected the strong fenitized halo associated with the Nika Zone almost 300 m down-dip. The hole returned multiple intervals of gold mineralization including 1.52 g/t Au over 6.7 m, 1.0 g/t Au over 10.0 m, and 1.10 g/t Au over 2.1 m.

The Nika Zone remains open in multiple directions and the intercept in hole DO-25-338 is located approximately 1,200 m east of the existing Douay headframe and mining infrastructure.

Figure 5. North-Northeast-looking Nika Zone Longitudinal Section with 2025 Drill Holes

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3077/258844_31ab7d755410dbb2_005full.jpg

Discussion of Porphyry West and Porphyry Central Zone Results

The Porphyry Zone hosts high tonnage, lower grade, structurally controlled gold mineralization within the Porphyry West, Porphyry Central and Porphyry East Zones with >55% of the contained Indicated and Inferred gold ounces within the current Douay MRE1.

The three (3) drill holes reported herein, DO-25-341, DO-25-342 and DO-25-343, all intersected the modeled Porphyry East Zone extension at anticipated depths with promising gold mineralization hosted within the DIC, a mixed zone with basalt intruded by syenite dikes, and a new lower intermediate tuff horizon in the footwall to the DIC which may be part of the northern Taibi volcaniclastic units. The Porphyry East Zone remains open both along strike and at depth.

Discussion of Central Zone Results

The sparsely drilled Central Zone is located north of the Porphyry Zone and east of the North West and Nika Zones. One drill hole, DO-25-337, was completed on the Central Zone to extend higher-grade mineralization to depth and returned 5.00 g/t Au over 1.0 m (from 324 m) at an approximate vertical depth of 200 m. An additional deeper hole, DO-25-340, was also completed, and returned 5.98 g/t Au over 1.0 m (from 142 m). The Central Zone remains open at depth.

Discussion of Douay Quest Results

The Company completed a single drill hole, DO-25-339, on the Douay Quest regional target located 2 km northwest of the Douay West Zone. Douay Quest is characterized by a coincident airborne magnetic and electromagnetic anomaly with similar interpreted lithologies and structures that control the gold mineralization at Douay West. The hole intersected highly graphitic and pyritic shears and mafic intrusive dikes (like Douay West) and returned a high of 0.31 g/t Au over 4.3 m, including 0.91 g/t Au over 1.2 m.

Next Steps

At Douay, the Company's exploration team is currently delineating Phase II drill targets in the 531 Zone and Nika Zone for follow-up testing later this Fall. The Company is also completing a sonic drilling program to advance lithological, structural and airborne geophysical targets on the greater Douay regional property. A summer surface exploration program has also commenced on the western portion of Douay to include geological mapping, prospecting, geochemical sampling and ground geophysical surveys in an area with potential for both intrusion-related gold systems and volcanic massive sulphide ("VMS") mineralization.

At the Company's 100%-owned Joutel Gold Project, which includes the past producing Eagle-Telbel gold mine complex, the Company is currently carrying out a full data review and drill hole targeting exercise to support an initial 3,000-m drill program planned for Fall 2025.

Table 1. 2025 Douay Winter Drill Program - Significant Assay Results:

Target From To Length** Au Drill Hole* (meters) (meters) (meters) (g/t) Porphyry East Zone DO-25-334* 259.0 260.0 1.0 1.74 And 353.0 354.0 1.0 1.54 And 405.0 413.0 8.0 2.11 Including 405.0 406.0 1.0 15.50 And 446.0 447.0 1.0 1.63 DO-25-335* 61.0 79.0 18.0 1.69 Including 66.0 75.0 9.0 3.15 Including 67.0 74.0 7.0 3.85 Including 69.0 70.0 1.0 14.30 DO-25-336* 200.0 270.0 70.0 0.28 Including 200.0 203.0 3.0 1.08 And Including 231.0 232.0 1.0 1.28 And Including 243.0 250.0 7.0 0.38 And Including 262.0 269.0 7.0 0.62 And 507.0 542.0 35.0 0.98 Including 514.0 523.0 9.0 2.31 Including 521.3 522.0 0.7 5.73 And 554.0 555.0 1.0 1.06 Central Zone DO-25-337* 324.0 325.0 1.0 5.00 DO-25-340 142.0 143.0 1.0 5.98 Nika Zone





0.00 DO-25-338* 495.0 664.5 169.5 1.46 Including 537.4 645.9 108.6 2.10 Including 588.3 644.0 55.8 3.15 Including 588.3 596.0 7.8 6.15 And Including 627.0 644.0 17.0 5.16 Including 638.2 640.0 1.9 13.85 Douay Quest DO-25-339 402.0 406.3 4.3 0.31 Including 405.1 406.3 1.2 0.91 Porphyry West Zone DO-25-341 427.0 435.0 8.0 1.23 And 463.5 494.5 31.0 0.91 Including 463.5 479.5 16.0 1.21 Including 469.5 472.5 3.0 2.60 And 522.5 533.0 10.5 1.12 Including 528.5 531.3 2.8 3.08 Target From To Length** Au Drill Hole* (meters) (meters) (meters) (g/t) DO-25-342 188.0 237.0 49.0 0.59 Including 214.0 217.0 3.0 1.80 And 255.5 259.0 3.5 0.77 And 381.0 385.4 4.4 1.03 And 433.0 449.0 16.0 0.56 DO-25-343 537.0 567.0 30.0 0.61 Including 549.5 554.0 4.5 1.37 And 600.0 605.8 5.8 0.55 And 618.0 623.0 5.0 1.07 And 637.3 639.0 1.7 1.66 and 664.5 675.0 10.5 0.43 Including 664.5 665.5 1.0 1.95 And including 673.4 675.0 1.6 1.05 Porphyry Central Zone DO-25-344 363.0 368.0 5.0 1.19 Including 366.0 368.0 2.0 2.53 And 409.0 412.8 3.8 0.47 Including 426.0 485.0 59.0 0.27 And Including 499.0 515.0 16.0 0.74 Including 502.0 504.0 2.0 3.12 And Including 512.0 515.0 3.0 1.36 Nika Zone Follow-Up DO-25-54Ext 512.0 516.0 4.0 1.03 Including 551.0 576.0 25.1 0.82 Including 551.0 558.0 7.0 1.22 and Including 574.0 576.0 2.0 3.85 And 669.0 729.0 60.0 1.26 Including 686.0 729.0 43.0 1.68 Including 697.0 728.0 31.0 2.21 Including 708.0 728.0 20.0 2.93 Including 721.0 728.0 7.0 5.54 And 806.0 812.0 6.0 0.45 And 859.0 872.0 13.0 0.59 Target From To Length** Au Drill Hole* (meters) (meters) (meters) (g/t) DO-25-338W1 340.0 341.0 1.0 3.59 And 463.0 476.5 13.5 0.33 And 518.5 632.8 114.3 0.28 Including 529.6 538.5 8.9 0.55 Including 533.3 535.5 2.2 1.03 and Including 543.5 564.0 20.5 0.41 and Including 571.0 591.0 20.0 0.31 and Including 602.5 606.5 4.0 0.57 and Including 615.5 632.8 17.3 0.44 Including 623.2 632.8 9.6 0.58 DO-25-345 297.3 338.0 40.7 0.74 Including 298.4 303.5 5.1 1.10 Including 321.0 332.0 11.0 1.29 Including 323.0 330.0 7.0 1.62 Including 325.0 328.0 3.0 2.43 And 364.0 626.0 262.0 0.38 Including 444.0 456.8 12.8 1.12 Including 444.0 448.0 4.0 1.50 And Including 489.0 497.2 8.1 0.80 And Including 535.0 547.0 12.0 0.46 And Including 559.5 568.3 8.8 1.50 And Including 587.6 605.5 18.0 1.10 Including 590.7 596.4 5.6 2.04 And 649.0 664.0 15.0 0.58 And 662.0 664.0 2.0 1.58 DO-25-346 115.0 152.0 37.0 0.32 Including 133.0 140.0 7.0 0.77 Including 134.0 135.0 1.0 2.16 And 533.0 538.0 5.0 0.51 And 556.0 634.0 78.0 0.23 Including 609.0 634.0 25.0 0.46 Including 629.0 634.0 5.0 1.44 Including 632.0 634.0 2.0 2.83 And 700.0 705.0 5.0 0.44 Target From To Length** Au Drill Hole* (meters) (meters) (meters) (g/t) DO-25-347 45.8 62.0 16.2 0.27 Including 47.0 48.0 1.0 1.83 Including 611.0 641.1 30.1 0.41 Including 627.3 634.0 6.7 1.52 Including 627.3 630.9 3.6 1.91 Including 768.0 797.0 29.0 0.47 Including 784.0 794.0 10.0 0.95 Including 784.0 790.0 6.0 1.32 And 809.0 820.0 11.0 0.21 And 836.0 839.0 3.0 1.09 And 887.3 915.0 27.8 0.37 Including 899.0 901.1 2.1 1.10 531 Zone DO-25-348 248.0 261.0 13.0 0.32 Including 254.0 255.0 1.0 1.49 And 273.0 280.0 7.0 1.51 Including 274.0 280.0 6.0 1.68 And 301.0 405.0 104.0 0.66 Including 301.0 328.0 27.0 0.74 Including 307.0 315.0 8.0 1.31 And Including 322.0 326.0 4.0 0.97 And 338.0 344.0 6.0 0.45 And 354.0 404.0 50.0 0.91 Including 354.0 388.0 34.0 1.20 Including 354.0 358.0 4.0 2.78 And Including 372.0 388.0 16.0 1.67 Including 377.0 381.0 4.0 3.41 And 441.3 454.3 13.0 1.00 Including 444.0 454.3 10.3 1.16 DO-25-349 575.0 578.2 3.2 1.61 Including 575.0 576.0 1.0 4.07 And 639.2 650.1 10.8 3.00 Including 645.0 650.1 5.0 4.51 Including 647.0 648.0 1.0 12.60 And 688.0 697.0 9.0 0.65 Including 694.0 697.0 3.0 1.51 DO-25-350 543.0 564.0 21.0 0.48 Including 551.0 557.0 6.0 1.04 Including 556.0 557.0 1.0 4.04 And 619.0 632.0 13.0 1.11 Including 625.0 632.0 7.0 1.67 Including 627.0 632.0 5.0 2.09 Target From To Length** Au Drill Hole* (meters) (meters) (meters) (g/t) DO-25-351 393.0 408.0 15.0 4.87 Including 397.0 407.0 10.0 6.68 Including 402.0 407.0 5.0 11.25 DO-25-352 467.0 505.9 38.9 1.45 Including 470.0 504.4 34.4 1.59 Including 474.0 494.8 20.8 1.96 Including 481.0 493.0 12.0 2.54 Including 490.0 491.0 1.0 7.20 And 576.0 625.5 49.5 1.41 Including 578.0 605.0 27.0 1.90 Including 593.7 605.0 11.4 3.66 Including 593.7 596.5 2.9 11.04 * Note: Previously Reported.





** Note: All reported intercepts are downhole lengths. Assays are uncut, but over limits (>10 g/t Au initial assay) were re-assayed using Fire Assay with Gravimetric finish, and subsequently, Au screen metallics. True widths will vary depending on hole plunge but are estimated to be 70-90% of downhole length.

Table 2. Summary of 2025 Douay Winter Drill Program:

Zone/Target Planned

Meters # DDH Final Meters Final Meters % of Meters Goal Nika Zone 1,250 1 672 4,182 34% Big Step-out Nika Zone - Hole 338 Follow-Up 5 3,510 Follow-up 531 Zone 1,250 5 3,193 3,193 26% Infill/Step-out Porphyry West Zone 4,000 3 1,677 3,500 29% Infill/Step-out Porphyry East Zone 3 1,274 Infill/Step-out Porphyry Central Zone 1 549 Step-Out Central Zone 1,000 2 915 915 7% Step-Out Douay Quest Target (Soquem JV) 1,500 1 450 450 4% New Target Main Zone 1,000 0 0 0 0% Dropped Total 10,000 21 12,240 12,240 100%



Additional Notes

Starting azimuth, dip and final length (Azimuth/Dip/Length (m)) for the sixteen (16) drill holes reported in this news release are noted as follows: DO-25-339 (356/44/450), DO-25-340 (354/57/525), DO-25-341 (002/65/552), DO-25-342 (003/44/450), DO-25-343 (003/63/675), DO-25-344 (008/53/549), D0-25-245 (355/49/702), DO-25-346 (012/55/815), DO-25-347 (355/49/918), DO-25-348 (005/55/511), DO-25-349 (032/56/726), DO-25-350 (030/68/753), DO-25-351 (030/55/525), DO-25-352 (007/67/678), DO-25-338W1 (356/55/786), and DO-25-54Ext (360/49/900).

The Company implements strict Quality Assurance ("QA") and Quality Control ("QC") protocols at the Douay Gold Project covering the planning and placing of drill holes in the field, drilling and retrieving the NQ-sized drill core, drill hole surveying, core transport, core logging by qualified personnel, sampling and bagging of ½ cut drill core for analysis, and the transport of samples from site to commercial laboratories for analysis.

All core drilling conducted by the Company is oriented. Samples of drill core were cut by a diamond blade rock saw, with half of the cut core placed in individual sealed polyurethane bags and half placed back in the original core box for permanent storage at the Douay site. Sample lengths typically vary from a minimum 0.3-m interval to a maximum 1.5-m interval, with an average 0.5 to 1.0-m sample length. Drill core samples were delivered by truck in sealed woven plastic bags to AGAT laboratory facility in Val d'Or, Quebec for sample preparation with final analysis at AGAT Geochemistry Analytical Lab facility in Thunder Bay, ON and Calgary, AB. AGAT Geochemistry operate meeting all requirements of International Standards ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015.

For sample preparation, ½ cut drill core is dried and crushed to 90% passing 2 mm, split to 500g, pulverizing to 95% passing 105 microns. Gold is determined by fire-assay fusion of a 50-gram sub-sample with inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry (ICP-OES). Samples that return values >10 ppm gold from fire assay and ICP-OES are determined by using 50-gram sample fire assay and a gravimetric finish. Selected samples with visible gold or high-grade mineralization are assayed by Metallic Screen Fire Assay on a 1.00 kg sample. A sub-sample from the homogenized pulps after sample prep is sent to Calgary, AB for the multi-acid digestion (4 Acid Digest) analysis. 0.2 g is weighed out for each sample for 4 Acid Digest and analyzed by inductively coupled plasma emissions spectrometry or mass spectrometry (ICP-OES/MS). ICP-OES/MS analyzes various metals including silver, gold, copper, lead and zinc. All AGAT Geochemistry sites comply with ISO/IEC 17025:2017. AGAT Geochemistry follows the quality management and operational guidelines set out in the international standards ISO/IEC 17025 - "General Requirement for the Competence of Testing and Calibration Laboratories" and ISO 9001 - "Quality Management Systems". The Company maintains a robust QA/QC program that includes the collection and analysis of duplicate samples and the insertion of blanks and standards (certified reference material).

Ian Cunningham-Dunlop, P.Eng. (PEO/EGBC/OGQ), Vice President, Technical Services of Maple Gold, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information related to exploration and Mineral Resource matters contained in this news release. Mr. Cunningham-Dunlop is a Qualified Person as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About the Douay/Joutel Gold Project

The Douay/Joutel Gold Project is located adjacent to Highway 109 in the heart of Québec's Abitibi greenstone belt, Canada's premier gold mining jurisdiction. This large, 100%-owned land package includes the Company's flagship Douay Gold Project, which hosts an established mineral resource2 containing 511,000 ounces of gold (Indicated) and 2.53 million ounces of gold (Inferred), as well as the past-producing, high-grade Joutel Mine Complex3. The Property contains ~400 km2 of highly prospective geology within the influence of the major gold-bearing Casa Berardi Deformation Zone. Gold mines in the immediate region include the Casa Berardi Gold Mine operated by Hecla Mining Company and the Detour Lake Gold Mine operated by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited.

About Maple Gold

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. is a Canadian advanced exploration company focused on advancing its 100%-owned, district-scale Douay/Joutel Gold Project located in Québec's prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt. Douay/Joutel benefits from exceptional infrastructure access and boasts ~481 km2 of highly prospective ground including an established gold mineral resource at Douay with significant expansion potential as well as the past-producing Telbel and Eagle West mines at Joutel. In addition, the Company holds an exclusive option to acquire 100% of the Eagle Mine Property, a key part of the historical Joutel Mining Complex.

Maple Gold's property package also hosts a significant number of regional exploration targets along a 55-km strike length of the Casa Berardi Deformation Zone that have yet to be tested through drilling, making the property ripe for new gold and VMS discoveries. The Company is currently focused on carrying out exploration and drill programs to grow mineral resources and make new discoveries to establish an exciting new gold district in the heart of the Abitibi. For more information, please visit www.maplegoldmines.com.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

1 For additional details, see the technical report for the Douay Gold Project entitled "Technical Report on the Douay and Joutel Projects Northwestern Québec, Canada Report for NI 43-101" prepared by SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd. with an effective date of March 17, 2022, and dated April 29, 2022.

2 The Douay Project contains Indicated Mineral Resources estimated at 10 million tonnes at a grade of 1.59 g/t Au (containing 511,000 ounces of gold), and Inferred Mineral Resources estimated at 76.7 million tonnes at a grade of 1.02 g/t Au (containing 2,527,000 ounces of gold). See the technical report for the Douay Gold Project entitled "Technical Report on the Douay and Joutel Projects Northwestern Québec, Canada Report for NI 43-101" prepared by SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd. with an effective date of March 17, 2022, and dated April 29, 2022.

3 The Eagle, Eagle West and Telbel Gold Mines at Joutel were in production from 1974 to 1993 and produced 1.1 million ounces of gold at an average grade of 6.5 g/t Au (Agnico Eagle Mines Limited's corporate website)

