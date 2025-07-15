

SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's consumer price inflation increased further in June to the highest level in one-and-a-half years, data from the National Statistical Institute showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index, or CPI, climbed 4.4 percent year-over-year in June, faster than the 3.7 percent rise in May.



The annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages accelerated to 7.5 percent from 6.9 percent in April. Costs for housing and utilities rose 6.7 percent, while transport costs were 2.3 percent cheaper.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.4 percent versus a flat change in May.



EU-harmonized inflation also rose to 3.1 percent in June from 2.9 percent in May. Month-on-month, the harmonized index of consumer prices increased 0.4 percent.



