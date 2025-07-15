

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As part of implementing President Donald Trump's Executive Order declaring English as the official language of the United States, the Department of Justice said it will lead a coordinated effort across federal agencies to minimize non-essential multilingual services.



The Department also announced plans to redirect resources toward English-language education and assimilation, and ensure legal compliance with the Executive Order through targeted measures where necessary.



Monday, the Department of Justice released Guidance to ensure compliance with the Presidential Executive Order No. 14224, issued by the White House on March 1.



'As President Trump has made clear, English is the official language of the United States,' said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. 'The Department of Justice will lead the effort to codify the President's Executive Order and eliminate wasteful virtue-signaling policies across government agencies to promote assimilation over division.'



According to Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon, the Executive Order marks a pivotal step toward unifying the nation through a common language and enhancing efficiency in federal operations.



The Department of Justice says its Guidance will help streamline federal processes, reduce administrative burdens, and increase operational efficiency across agencies by removing extensive translation services and de-prioritizing multilingualism over English proficiency.



Trump's Executive Order rescinds another Executive Order that President Bill Clinton signed 25 years ago. Executive Order No. 13,166 directed agencies to enhance access to federal programs for persons with limited English proficiency and required tailored guidance for recipients of federal funding.



Reports quoting experts say the Justice Department's move to implement the executive order will possibly meet with legal and practical challenges, including if it will ban federal employees from speaking their mother tongue or languages other than English.



Some federal court rulings have found that failing to provide certain services in other languages can be discriminatory.



As a nation of immigrants from across the world, the United States' federal agencies have been providing services and documents in other languages for so many years, benefiting millions.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News