

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The International Dairy Foods Association, or IDFA, has announced that in partnership with America's ice cream makers, it will eliminate certified artificial colors from ice cream products made with real milk by December 31, 2027.



With this effort, dozens of U.S. ice cream companies are pledging to eliminate the use of certified artificial colors Red 3, Red 40, Green 3, Blue 1, Blue 2, Yellow 5, and Yellow 6 from their ice cream and frozen dairy desserts by 2028. The Commitment represents companies making more than 90 percent of the ice cream volume sold in the United States, according to IDFA.



Many commercial ice cream makers have already phased out certified artificial colors and many others are working with suppliers to phase them out by 2028 in compliance with this effort and other business considerations.



Leaders from IDFA joined Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary, and others at the USDA headquarters in Washington today to announce the Commitment



Secretary Rollins and Secretary Kennedy appreciated IDFA members for spearheading the initiative to eliminate certified artificial colors.



According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, certified artificial colors are safe for use in foods when used in accordance with FDA regulations; at the same time, West Virginia has passed a law phasing out their use in foods sold at retail and several states are phasing out certified artificial colors in school foods.



The IDFA Ice Cream Commitment applies to products made with real milk sold at food retail (including supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, and online retailers) by the nation's commercial ice cream makers.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News