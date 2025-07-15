RemSleep Holdings, Inc.: Deltawave Marketing Plan

REMSleep Announces Strategic Partnership with Marketing Leader John Stelzner to Launch Deltawave CPAP Mask System

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / RemSleep Holdings, Inc. (OTCID:RMSL) REMSleep, the developer of the FDA-cleared Deltawave CPAP Mask System, is proud to announce that John Stelzner, former VP of Marketing at major manufacturer, will be stepping out of retirement to lead the strategic marketing and brand development of Deltawave.

After personally reviewing product samples-and hearing firsthand feedback from trusted users-Stelzner agreed to join REMSleep in a formal capacity to shape its messaging, launch strategy, and long-term market presence.

"When I saw what Deltawave could do-and heard how it changed someone's sleep in just one night-I knew I wanted to be part of it," said Stelzner. "This product doesn't just challenge traditional CPAP design. It offers a new standard of comfort rooted in real science."

John will develop a sales channel in the Home Medical Equipment space including, but not limited to putting an independent nationwide sales team in place, helping with key customers, finding a government channel distributor, and setting up policies and procedures that are focused the channel. John will work with RemSleep to maximize the potential of RemSleep interface line. Once sales team is set up John will manage the team and make any changes to underperformers.

Deltawave, created by RemSleep is a patented CPAP interface designed to restore natural breathing rhythms without pressure resistance, facial strain, or humidification. It's already gaining traction among users, and clinicians seeking non-invasive alternatives.

This partnership marks a major step forward for REMSleep as it prepares for:

National media campaigns

VA and DME outreach

Distributor partnerships and clinical trials

"Everyone knows John. John brings deep experience, sharp instincts, and a proven track record to the REMSleep mission," said Wood. "We're honored to have him driving this next chapter."

CONTACT:

Tom Wood

912-590-2001

twood@remsleep.com

SOURCE: RemSleep Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/deltawave-marketing-plan-1048785