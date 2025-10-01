Anzeige
WKN: A2DY2U | ISIN: US75990A2006 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESS Newswire
01.10.2025 13:38 Uhr
RemSleep Holdings, Inc.: Deltawave Launch Plan

REMSleep Announces Strategic launch of the Deltawave CPAP Mask System

BLACKSHEAR, GA / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / RemSleep Holdings, Inc. (OTCID:RMSL) Remsleep, the developer of the FDA-Cleared Deltawave CPAP mask system gives shareholder update on progress and status of Deltawave launch.

Remsleep has finalized contracts with independent sales reps covering the entire US. Remsleep is presently developing an instructional video for sales reps. The video is expected to be completed by the end of this week. VGM has been developing a trifold brochure for sales reps and is expected to be completed by the end of this week. Sales reps have been waiting on Remsleep to get adequate inventory for fulfillment to satisfy DME and customer needs. Fulfillment inventory has arrived at Remsleep and looks very good!

Remsleep is currently in the process of evaluating an ERP ( Enterprise Resource Planning) system that will keep inventory, in transit inventory, accounting, CRM, PO generation, and collection, order entry and returns, customer billing, quality management, sales reporting and business analytics. The system is critical to the growth of the company.

This is all taking longer than we expected and has truly been an incredible learning experience. We hope shareholders can appreciate we are being very careful to do things the right way, which usually is more difficult and takes more time. Remsleep CEO Tom Wood say's "I apologize for not communicating more often to shareholders. The company has been caught up with trying to get company business running well and it has been very distracting. I sincerely hope in the next few days we will get the traction we have been working towards and meet the needs of those we will serve."

Deltawave, created by RemSleep is a patented CPAP interface designed to restore natural breathing rhythms without pressure resistance, facial strain, or humidification. It's already gaining traction among users, and clinicians seeking non-invasive alternatives.

CONTACT:

Tom Wood
912-590-2001
twood@remsleep.com

SOURCE: RemSleep Holdings, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/deltawavetm-launch-plan-1080557

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
