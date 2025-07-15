Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2025) - Military Metals Corp. (CSE: MILI) (OTCQB: MILIF) (FSE: QN90) (the "Company" or "MILI") is pleased to announce the commencement of field work at its one hundred percent-owned Manson Bay gold-bearing polymetallic property ("Manson Bay" or the "Property"); the field crew arrived to site on July 12. The Property consists of 13 mining claims comprising 4,293.2 hectares located in east-central Saskatchewan, roughly 40 kilometers northwest of mining town of Flin Flon, Manitoba, and 125 km east of the mining town of La Ronge, Saskatchewan. The Property was the Company's first material mineral property acquisition prior to deciding to focus on antimony and constituted the change of business to a mineral exploration company. The program budget is $50,000 and was previously disclosed as being the Company's intended plan at the time of the change of business transaction.

Location/geology map, Manson Bay property

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10818/258846_11cb9c8c843d6ac3_001full.jpg





Claim map, Manson Bay property

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10818/258846_11cb9c8c843d6ac3_002full.jpg

First discovered in 1953, subsequent geophysical surveys followed by drilling revealed anomalous gold and silver values. Intermittent exploration work over the following three decades, culminating in work during the 1980s by Hudson Bay Exploration and Development Company, focused on a large conductor located along the eastern shore of Manson Bay, which was superficially tested by drilling. Between 1987 and 1988 MinGold Resources Limited a gold-copper zone at the same location; 49 holes for a total of 5,4678 meters were subsequently drilled. Results from these drilling campaigns are summarized in a technical report (NI 43-101) prepared by John Shmyr, MSc, PGeo, dated February 1, 2024, available on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile, filed July 16, 2024.

In 2021 TerraLogic Exploration Inc. completed airborne geophysical surveying, prospecting, geological mapping, soil sampling, and diamond drilling on the Property, focused on confirming and extending gold-silver-lead-zinc mineralization at the main mineralized zone and exploring other historically identified but hitherto unexplored targets across the Property. Gold-silver-lead-zinc mineralization was observed to be hosted in stratabound, tabular, massive sulphide horizons that are intensely chlorite-sericite altered and mineralized by net-textured to semi-massive sulphides. These horizons were interpreted to possibly represent a deformed and sheared volcanogenic massive sulphide system. Twelve holes were drilled for a total of 1,6889 meters. Details of the drilling program and its results may be found in an assessment report available here (Manson Bay Property Assessment Report: Geochemistry, Geology, Geophysics, and Drilling Program, prepared by Eric Morely, BSc, August 11, 2022), available on the Company's website at www.militarymetalscorp.com.

In 2024 five of the drill holes were geophysically surveyed revealing the existence of a more expansive conductive layer, in turn potentially indicating a broader zone of mineralization. The current field program will be focusing on this area of the Property (displayed in the claim map, above), and will include prospecting and rock sampling, geological mapping, and B-horizon soil sampling carried out by a four-person field crew. MILI management looks forward to sharing the results of this effort in due course.

The technical contents of this release were reviewed and approved by Avrom E. Howard, MSc, PGeo, Vice President - Exploration for Military Metals and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Investor Relations Engagement

The Company further announces entry into agreements related to marketing and investor relations. On July 14, 2025, the Company engaged Tafin GmbH ("Tafin") to provide investor relations services with a focus on the German stock market and the German-speaking investment community in support of the company listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (the "Tafin Agreement") with a commencement date of July 15, 2025. Pursuant to the terms of the Tafin Agreement, Tafin will, among other items, provide the Company with marketing services, which includes social media management, content creation, distribution, digital marketing, including, but not limited to, the preparation of articles and coverages on multiple financial platforms, and newsletters, and translation and distribution of press releases in Germany and any other marketing services as agreed upon by the Company and Tafin (the "Tafin Services"). The Tafin Agreement has a term of one (1) month commencing on July 15, 2025. The Company will make two equal payments to Tafin for total consideration of EUR 100,000 (CAD$159,990), for the Services. Marco Marquardt will be providing the Tafin Services to the Company on behalf of Tafin and may be contacted at +49 6128 9792946 or team@finanzmedien.gmbh, Rosenweg 28, 65232 Taunusstein, Germany. The Company will not issue any securities to Tafin as compensation. Both Tafin and Marco Marquardt are arm's length to the Company and do not have any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities nor do they have any right to acquire such an interest.

For more information about Military Metals Corp. and its critical minerals initiatives, please visit: https://www.militarymetalscorp.com.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/military-metals/

X: https://x.com/militarymetals

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61564717587797

About Military Metals Corp.

The Company is a British Columbia-based mineral exploration company that is primarily engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties with a focus on antimony.

