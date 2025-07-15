Greene Concepts Inc. Announces Be Water Six-Packs Now Available at Walmart for Low Price Point with Free Nationwide Delivery for Walmart+ Members

MARION, NC / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / Greene Concepts Inc. (OTCID:INKW) is thrilled to announce that its premium Be Water six-packs are now available nationwide for online purchase at Walmart for a low price point, with free nationwide delivery for Walmart+ members. This milestone enhances the accessibility of Be Water, a high-quality artesian spring water sourced from a pristine aquifer beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains, to millions of consumers nationwide.

The lower price point for Be Water six-packs offers exceptional value for a premium bottled water designed to support total body health and wellness. With free delivery for Walmart+ members, customers can conveniently enjoy this refreshing, ethically sourced beverage delivered directly to their door. This initiative aligns with Greene Concepts' mission to provide healthy, sustainable hydration options while leveraging Walmart's robust e-commerce platform and subscription service.

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, stated, "We are incredibly excited to offer Be Water six-packs at such an affordable price through Walmart, one of the world's most trusted retailers. The addition of free nationwide delivery for Walmart+ members is a game-changer, making it easier than ever for consumers to experience the crisp, revitalizing taste of Be Water while supporting their wellness goals."

The Be Water brand continues to gain momentum in the $372.7 billion bottled water market, projected to reach $509.18 billion by 2030. Greene Concepts' partnership with Walmart, which began with online sales in November 2020 and expanded to physical stores in 2024, underscores the growing demand for premium, health-focused beverages. The company's state-of-the-art bottling facility in Marion, North Carolina, ensures consistent quality and scalability to meet this demand.

Mr. Greene added, "Free nationwide delivery for Walmart+ members is a significant step in our national expansion strategy. It removes barriers for customers, allowing them to enjoy Be Water with unmatched convenience. We're grateful for Walmart's continued partnership and our shared commitment to delivering value and quality to consumers across the country."

Be Water six-packs are available for purchase on Walmart.com and in select Walmart stores, with plans for further expansion to all 5,000 Walmart locations. Greene Concepts remains dedicated to enhancing consumer access to its premium beverages while maintaining its commitment to sustainability and community support, as demonstrated by its water donations during natural disasters.

For more information about Be Water and Greene Concepts, visit www.greeneconcepts.com or www.bewaterbeyou.com. Follow Greene Concepts on X at @GreeneConcepts and @BeWaterBeYou.

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCID:INKW) is a publicly traded company dedicated to providing high-quality, healthy, and enhanced beverage choices that refresh the mind, body, and spirit. Its flagship product, Be Water, is a premium artesian bottled water supporting total body health and wellness. Sourced from spring and artesian wells fed by a natural aquifer beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains, Be Water is bottled at the company's advanced facility in Marion, North Carolina. Greene Concepts continues to innovate and expand its premium beverage brands to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Greene Concepts, Inc.

Investor Relations

ir@greeneconcepts.com

SOURCE: Greene Concepts Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/greene-concepts-inc.-announces-be-watertm-six-packs-now-availabl-1047540