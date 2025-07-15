

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - State Street Corp. (STT) revealed a profit for second quarter that missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $693 million, or $2.17 per share. This compares with $711 million, or $2.15 per share, last year.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.39 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.1% to $3.448 billion from $3.191 billion last year.



State Street Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



