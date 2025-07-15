Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.07.2025
PR Newswire
15.07.2025 14:06 Uhr
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

IONX Networks Enhances Guest Experience at Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IONX Networks is proud to support Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort by enhancing the resort's guest experience by deploying a next-generation small cell network, providing reliable, high-quality cellular connectivity throughout the property.

Delivering seamless connectivity at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort, IONX Networks enhances the guest experience with next-gen small cell infrastructure.

Renowned for its stunning beachfront location and exceptional amenities, Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort blends laid-back California charm with elevated resort experiences.

With over 335 well-appointed rooms, 25 suites, and 60,000 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor event space, the resort regularly hosts high-profile conferences, weddings, and celebrations. As demand for seamless digital connectivity continues to grow, the property is proactively enhancing its infrastructure to meet modern guest expectations.

In collaboration with IONX Networks, the resort is implementing a next-generation small cell network to ensure fast, reliable cellular service across the 24-acre property. The upgrade will not only support day-to-day guest needs, but also enhance communication for event managers, improve staff operations, and strengthen emergency preparedness, further solidifying the resort's reputation as one of Southern California's premier beachfront destinations.

"Reliable connectivity is essential to today's guest experience," said Dane Gorup, General Manager of Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort. "We are proud to offer a seamless and dependable network that supports every aspect of our guests' stay, from business meetings to leisure. This upgrade reinforces our commitment to exceptional service and ensures our guests stay connected throughout their entire visit."

IONX's turnkey solution is currently being installed, offering a significantly faster and more cost-effective deployment compared to traditional DAS systems. The solution integrates advanced automation, on-site intelligence, and spectrum optimization to deliver seamless, multi-operator cellular coverage throughout the resort.

"Our mission is to ensure an always connected network experience," said Jim Estes, CEO of IONX Networks. "This collaboration not only brings that vision to life in one of California's most beautiful properties but also showcases the power of our network solutions in the most complex environments."

With installation underway, the resort looks forward to welcoming guests to a fully connected experience-enhancing safety, convenience, and luxury from check-in to checkout.

About IONX Networks

IONX is a leading force in transforming the landscape of wireless networks. By focusing on identifying, designing, building, and operating cutting-edge, shared infrastructure, IONX ensures seamless, simple, secure, and scalable connectivity for businesses and individuals. Our commitment to innovation and intelligent network solutions is shaping the future of how we connect. Learn more at: https://ionxnetworks.com

About Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort

Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort is a coastal haven that blends laid-back California charm with elevated resort experiences. Set on 24 oceanfront acres just steps from East Beach and the Funk Zone, the newly renovated mission-style resort features 360 stylish guest rooms and suites, most with private balconies or patios, as well as a variety of upscale amenities including a heated outdoor pool, oceanfront pickleball courts, and a full-service spa. Guests can enjoy fresh coastal cuisine at on-site dining destinations such as The Roundhouse and The Set, or sip locally sourced wines at The Wine Tasting Room. With over 60,000 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor event space, the resort is an ideal destination for weddings, meetings, and special celebrations. As a pet-friendly property, Hilton Santa Barbara is a destination for relaxed luxury, memorable celebrations, and meaningful stays in one of the West Coast's favorite beach destinations.

Media Contact:

Wynter Elwood
IONX Networks
+1 480.720.7720
welwood@Ionxnetworks.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2730500/PlazaRotunda.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2730499/IONX_Logo.jpg

IONX Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ionx-networks-enhances-guest-experience-at-hilton-santa-barbara-beachfront-resort-302504582.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
