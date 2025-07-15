Adventure Box Technology AB: Adventure Box Sells Multiverse Asset to private 3rd party

Adventure Box Technology AB (publ) is pleased to announce the successful sale of the Multiverse asset to private 3rd party for a total consideration of SEK 500,000.

As part of the transaction, Adventure Box will retain an unencumbered copy of the Multiverse source code, ensuring the company maintains the flexibility to explore future use of the technology in other projects or contexts.

This strategic transaction allows Adventure Box to focus resources on core areas while continuing to benefit from the innovation behind the Multiverse platform. The Board believes this agreement strengthens the company's operational agility.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Duncan McIntyre, CEO

Adventure Box Technology AB (publ)

+1 (778) 996-3596

duncan@adventurebox.com

About Adventure Box Technology AB (publ)

Adventure Box is pioneering next-generation digital solutions and driving transformative growth through an acquisition-driven strategy. The company recently acquired Lion Gaming, expanding its technological capabilities and service offerings. Further strengthening its market position, Adventure Box has entered into strategic letters of intent to acquire Blok Sports, Sparx Technologies, Zefr Media, and RWB, aiming to integrate advanced platforms, leverage industry expertise, and unlock new revenue streams.