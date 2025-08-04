Anzeige
Montag, 04.08.2025
WKN: A2PV9J | ISIN: SE0012955276 | Ticker-Symbol: 799
Frankfurt
04.08.25 | 08:13
0,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.08.2025 10:00 Uhr
Adventure Box Technology AB: Adventure Box has decided to sell Lion Gaming Inc. and will convene an EGM

Adventure Box Technology AB (publ) ("Adventure Box" or "the Company") hereby
announces the decision to sell all shares in Lion Gaming Group Inc. and provides an update
from the new management team, including the intention to convene an Extraordinary
General Meeting (EGM) in September 2025.

Sale of Lion Gaming Shares

Following a review, the Board has concluded that Adventure Box cannot provide the
necessary capital and resources required to further develop and scale Lion Gaming Group
Inc. and has therefore resolved to divest the Company's shareholding.
The Board of Directors has, with effect from today's date, decided to sell all shares in Lion
Gaming Group Inc. at a price of SEK 1.

Management Update

The management team has explored the possibility of maintaining the Company's
listing. Unfortunately, this has not been possible, and the previously announced
delisting remains in effect.
Work is ongoing to finalize the annual report for 2024. Once completed, a notice will
be issued for the Annual General Meeting (AGM).
Management is developing a plan for the Company but is initially focusing on
reviewing and cleaning up the Company's affairs.
The management expects to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) as
soon as possible in September 2025.

After the delisting, the Company can be contacted via CEO Bo Iversen at bhi@xob.dk.

Stockholm, 04.08.2025

For further information, please contact:
Bo Iversen, CEO
E-mail: bhi@xob.dk

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
