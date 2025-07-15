Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.07.2025
WKN: A2PV9J | ISIN: SE0012955276
Frankfurt
15.07.25 | 08:06
0,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.07.2025 11:50 Uhr
Adventure Box Technology AB: Resignation of Board Member and Vice CEO Michal Bendtsen

Adventure Box Technology AB (publ) announces that Michal Bendtsen has resigned from his position as a member of the Board of Directors and Vice CEO, effective as of May 8, 2025.

Michal Bendtsen has been a key contributor to the company during his tenure, and the Board expresses its sincere gratitude for his commitment and contributions. His departure is a personal decision and is not connected to any disagreement with the company's management, board, or strategic direction.

The Nomination Committee has been informed and will take appropriate action to ensure continuity in leadership. The company wishes Michal the very best in his future endeavors.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:
Duncan McIntyre, CEO
Adventure Box Technology AB (publ)
+1 (778) 996-3596
duncan@adventurebox.com

About Adventure Box Technology AB (publ)

Adventure Box is pioneering next-generation digital solutions and driving transformative growth through an acquisition-driven strategy. The company recently acquired Lion Gaming, expanding its technological capabilities and service offerings. Further strengthening its market position, Adventure Box has entered into strategic letters of intent to acquire Blok Sports, Sparx Technologies, Zefr Media, and RWB, aiming to integrate advanced platforms, leverage industry expertise, and unlock new revenue streams.

