ProfilGruppen AB: Consistency in a time of uncertainty

Second quarter 2025
- Adjusted operating profit MSEK 51.1 (50.7)
- Adjusted operating margin 7.6 percent (8.4), new target level at least 14 percent
- Resultat of starting operations in Poland MSEK -10.1 (0.0) reported separately until further notice
- Realized result from metal position at risk MSEK -9.5 (3.2)
- Accounting operating profit MSEK 31.5 (54.9
|Q 2
|Q 2
|Q 1-2
|Q 1-2
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net turnover, MSEK
|711.6
|604.5
|1 352.9
|1 185.7
|Alternative key ratios*
|Adjusted operating profit*, MSEK
|51.1
|50.7
|116.0
|101.0
|and corresponding share of net turnover (excluding the polish operations), %
|7.6
|8.4
|8.8
|8.5
|Realized result from metal position at risk*, MSEK
|-9.5
|3.2
|-13.2
|3.1
|Items affecting comparability due to timing effect, MSEK
|0.0
|1.0
|-3.3
|-5.6
|Items affecting comparability due to the Polish operations, MSEK
|-10.1
|0.0
|-13.9
|0.0
|Accounting result
|Operating profit, MSEK
|31.5
|54.9
|85.6
|98.5
|Net income, Mkr
|20.1
|41.6
|64.2
|69.1
|Earnings per share, SEK (no dilution exists)
|2.52
|5.32
|8.26
|8.76
|Financial
|Net debt, MSEK
|-
|-
|116.0
|-2.8
|EBITDA R12, MSEK
|-
|-
|237.6
|247.8
|Net debt/EBITDA
|-
|-
|0.5
|0.0
|Liquidity reserve, MSEK
|-
|-
|203.0
|341.4
* Due to a change in methodology, the accounting results are not fully comparable between years. The operating result is comparable and does not include calculated depreciation or the Polish operation. Definitions of key figures can be found at www.profilgruppen.se.
** The actual loss for the period when valuing the metal position at market price was SEK -2.5 million and not SEK -9.5 million. Thus, the fair book operating profit was SEK 38.5 million and not SEK 31.5 million.
For more information, please contact:
Mari Kadowaki, President and CEO
Mobile: +46 (0) 70-956 80 01
E-mail: mari.kadowaki@profilgruppen.se
Johan Löfmark, CFO
Mobile: +46 (0) 70-415 53 16
E-mail: johan.lofmark@profilgruppen.se
Current information and photographs for free publication are available at www.profilgruppen.se
ProfilGruppen AB in Åseda is a supplier of turnkey customised aluminium components and extrusions. Our vision is that we will be the preferred provider of innovative solutions for aluminium extrusions in northern Europe.
This information is information that ProfilGruppen AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-07-15 11:25 CEST.