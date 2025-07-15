ProfilGruppen AB: Consistency in a time of uncertainty

Second quarter 2025

Adjusted operating profit MSEK 51.1 (50.7)

Adjusted operating margin 7.6 percent (8.4), new target level at least 14 percent

Resultat of starting operations in Poland MSEK -10.1 (0.0) reported separately until further notice

Realized result from metal position at risk MSEK -9.5 (3.2)

Accounting operating profit MSEK 31.5 (54.9





Q 2 Q 2 Q 1-2 Q 1-2 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net turnover, MSEK 711.6 604.5 1 352.9 1 185.7





Alternative key ratios* Adjusted operating profit*, MSEK 51.1 50.7 116.0 101.0 and corresponding share of net turnover (excluding the polish operations), % 7.6 8.4 8.8 8.5 Realized result from metal position at risk*, MSEK -9.5 3.2 -13.2 3.1 Items affecting comparability due to timing effect, MSEK 0.0 1.0 -3.3 -5.6 Items affecting comparability due to the Polish operations, MSEK -10.1 0.0 -13.9 0.0





Accounting result





Operating profit, MSEK 31.5 54.9 85.6 98.5 Net income, Mkr 20.1 41.6 64.2 69.1 Earnings per share, SEK (no dilution exists) 2.52 5.32 8.26 8.76 Financial





Net debt, MSEK - - 116.0 -2.8 EBITDA R12, MSEK - - 237.6 247.8 Net debt/EBITDA - - 0.5 0.0 Liquidity reserve, MSEK - - 203.0 341.4



* Due to a change in methodology, the accounting results are not fully comparable between years. The operating result is comparable and does not include calculated depreciation or the Polish operation. Definitions of key figures can be found at www.profilgruppen.se.

** The actual loss for the period when valuing the metal position at market price was SEK -2.5 million and not SEK -9.5 million. Thus, the fair book operating profit was SEK 38.5 million and not SEK 31.5 million.

For more information, please contact:

Mari Kadowaki, President and CEO

Mobile: +46 (0) 70-956 80 01

E-mail: mari.kadowaki@profilgruppen.se



Johan Löfmark, CFO

Mobile: +46 (0) 70-415 53 16

E-mail: johan.lofmark@profilgruppen.se

Current information and photographs for free publication are available at www.profilgruppen.se

ProfilGruppen AB in Åseda is a supplier of turnkey customised aluminium components and extrusions. Our vision is that we will be the preferred provider of innovative solutions for aluminium extrusions in northern Europe.

This information is information that ProfilGruppen AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-07-15 11:25 CEST.