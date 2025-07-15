

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.K. market is trading flat on Tuesday with investors making stock specific moves in cautious trade, while continuing to focus on the developments on the trade front.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 7.52 points or 0.08% at 8,990.54 a few minutes ago.



Among the gainers, Experian is up 4.5% after the company reported an 8% jump in revenue growth in the second quarter thanks a strong increase in its North American business.



WPP is gaining about 2.7%, while Diploma, Bunzl, Spirax Group, Howden Joinery, Standard Chartered, Ashtead Group, Melrose Industries, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Schroders, Mondi, Croda International, IMI, Polar Capital Technology Trust, ICG, Segro and Anglo American Plc are up 1 to 1.7%.



Barratt Redrow is plunging more than 7% after the housebuilder missed its own sales guidance in the year to the end of June. Retailer B&M European Value Retail is down more than 8% after the company's first-quarter sales missed forecasts.



Convatec Group is down 5%, Fresnillo is declining 3.7% and JD Sports Fashion is down 2.1%. Kingfisher, Babcock International, BAE Systems, Rolls-Royce Holdings, NEXT, Endeavour Mining, Persimmon and Imperial Brands are also notably lower.



