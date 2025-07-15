

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Consumer price inflation in Croatia increased as initially estimated in June to its highest level in four months, the latest data from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index rose 3.7 percent year-on-year in June following a 3.5 percent increase in May.



Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 5.8 percent from last year, and those of housing and utilities climbed by 5.2 percent. Meanwhile, transport charges remained flat.



Monthly, consumer prices moved up 0.2 percent versus 0.3 percent in May.



The harmonized index of consumer prices rose 2.6 percent annually, while they remained stagnant compared to last month.



