

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Citigroup Inc. (C) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $4.019 billion, or $1.96 per share. This compares with $3.217 billion, or $1.52 per share, last year.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.63 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.2% to $21.668 billion from $20.032 billion last year.



Citigroup Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $4.019 Bln. vs. $3.217 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.96 vs. $1.52 last year. -Revenue: $21.668 Bln vs. $20.032 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News