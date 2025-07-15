

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Anxiety about price pressures increasing in the U.S. weighed on market sentiment ahead of the monthly CPI data release on Tuesday. Data to be released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics on Tuesday morning is expected to reveal an uptick in consumer price inflation during the month of June. Markets also anticipated the onset of the earnings season.



Wall Street Futures are directionless. Major benchmarks in Europe are trading close to the flatline. Asian markets finished trading on a mostly positive note.



The six-currency Dollar Index is trading flat. Bond yields eased across regions. Crude oil prices edged down. Gold recorded modest gains. Cryptocurrencies declined across the board amidst Bitcoin's retreat from the peak.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 44,424.00, down 0.08% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,289.80, up 0.34% Germany's DAX at 24,188.00, up 0.09% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,995.09, down 0.03% France's CAC 40 at 7,813.43, up 0.07% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,382.65, up 0.22% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 39,669.00, up 0.53% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,630.30, up 0.70% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,505.00, down 0.42% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 24,590.12, up 1.60%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1670, up 0.03% GBP/USD at 1.3445, up 0.14% USD/JPY at 147.94, up 0.15% AUD/USD at 0.6562, up 0.17% USD/CAD at 1.3688, down 0.06% Dollar Index at 98.08, up 0.00%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.423%, down 0.14% Germany at 2.6800%, down 1.80% France at 3.377%, down 1.63% U.K. at 4.5760%, down 0.52% Japan at 1.574%, down 0.19%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Sep) at $69.19, down 0.03%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Aug) at $66.89, down 0.13%. Gold Futures (Aug) at $3,366.87, up 0.23%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $116,816.57, down 4.09% Ethereum at $2,977.44, down 1.94% XRP at $2.89, down 2.31% BNB at $677.15, down 3.44% Solana at $159.39, down 4.37%



