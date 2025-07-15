Johnson Controls International plc: Johnson Controls Appoints Chris Scalia as Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer

Seasoned leader brings deep business transformation, talent, and change management

expertise to accelerate company's growth strategy

CORK, Ireland, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), a global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, today announced the appointment of Chris Scalia as executive vice president and chief human resources officer (CHRO). Scalia will report to CEO Joakim Weidemanis and serve as a member of the company's executive committee.

Scalia joins Johnson Controls after two decades of experience at The Hershey Company, where he most recently served in dual roles as Chief Human Resources Officer and Chief Transformation Officer. Under his leadership and tenure in those roles, Hershey delivered industry-leading performance to shareholders through evolving its portfolio, capabilities, and ways of working as part of a strategy that turned Hershey into a snacking leader. He also led Hershey's enterprise-wide transformation effort focused on enabling incremental top-line growth, sustained productivity, and adoption of new technologies. His approach to leadership is anchored in front-line enablement, building excellent teams, and leveraging continuous improvement and lean principles critical to the implementation of a growth business system at Johnson Controls.

"Chris brings a rare combination of people and culture strategy, operational excellence, and a deep commitment to building excellent teams," said Joakim Weidemanis, CEO, Johnson Controls. "As we continue to transform Johnson Controls into a growth-focused, customer-centric powerhouse, Chris's leadership will be critical in shaping a world-class employee experience, making us a magnet for top talent and building the capabilities we need to win with customers."

Scalia succeeds Marlon Sullivan, who will depart Johnson Controls at the end of July and serve as an advisor for several months thereafter.

Scalia began his career at Morgan Lewis, where he practiced labor relations and management employment law. He has held more than 10 roles at Hershey during his career, including leading successful change across supply chain, P&L operations, talent, workforce analytics and technology, and scaled business model transformation. He holds an Executive Master's degree in Human Resources from Cornell University, a Juris Doctorate from Penn State, and a Bachelor of Arts from Juniata College.

