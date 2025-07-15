Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 15.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AQCA | ISIN: IE00BY7QL619 | Ticker-Symbol: TYIA
Tradegate
15.07.25 | 15:37
91,62 Euro
+0,60 % +0,55
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
91,0291,4316:01
91,0191,4116:01
PR Newswire
15.07.2025 12:59 Uhr
27 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Johnson Controls International plc: Johnson Controls Appoints Chris Scalia as Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer

Seasoned leader brings deep business transformation, talent, and change management
expertise to accelerate company's growth strategy

CORK, Ireland, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), a global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, today announced the appointment of Chris Scalia as executive vice president and chief human resources officer (CHRO). Scalia will report to CEO Joakim Weidemanis and serve as a member of the company's executive committee.

Scalia joins Johnson Controls after two decades of experience at The Hershey Company, where he most recently served in dual roles as Chief Human Resources Officer and Chief Transformation Officer. Under his leadership and tenure in those roles, Hershey delivered industry-leading performance to shareholders through evolving its portfolio, capabilities, and ways of working as part of a strategy that turned Hershey into a snacking leader. He also led Hershey's enterprise-wide transformation effort focused on enabling incremental top-line growth, sustained productivity, and adoption of new technologies. His approach to leadership is anchored in front-line enablement, building excellent teams, and leveraging continuous improvement and lean principles critical to the implementation of a growth business system at Johnson Controls.

"Chris brings a rare combination of people and culture strategy, operational excellence, and a deep commitment to building excellent teams," said Joakim Weidemanis, CEO, Johnson Controls. "As we continue to transform Johnson Controls into a growth-focused, customer-centric powerhouse, Chris's leadership will be critical in shaping a world-class employee experience, making us a magnet for top talent and building the capabilities we need to win with customers."

Scalia succeeds Marlon Sullivan, who will depart Johnson Controls at the end of July and serve as an advisor for several months thereafter.

Scalia began his career at Morgan Lewis, where he practiced labor relations and management employment law. He has held more than 10 roles at Hershey during his career, including leading successful change across supply chain, P&L operations, talent, workforce analytics and technology, and scaled business model transformation. He holds an Executive Master's degree in Human Resources from Cornell University, a Juris Doctorate from Penn State, and a Bachelor of Arts from Juniata College.

About Johnson Controls

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of 140 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, Johnson Controls offers the world's largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.

Visit johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @Johnsoncontrols on social platforms.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jim Lucas

Danielle Canzanella

Direct: +1 414.340.1752

Direct: +1 414.524.8687

Email: [email protected]

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Johnson Controls International plc

© 2025 PR Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.